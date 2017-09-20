The Sun News
Igbo, Arewa youths sign peace pact in Anambra

— 20th September 2017
        
 
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka
20/09/17
 
The need for peaceful coexistence by all tribes in Nigeria was Wednesday reinforced when Arewa youths in Anambra State signed a peace pact with the Igbo Peace Movement in Awka the capital of the state.
 
The two youth bodies while signing the pact expressed their unwavering commitment to peace and unity of Nigeria.
 
In the pact signed at a press conference the two youth bodies also expressed their commitment to an indissoluble Nigeria and urged other youths to emulate them to keep the nation one.
 
In a communique signed by the President of Arewa Youths in the state, Alhaji Bello Maigari and the leader of  Igbo Peace Movement, Ambassador Divine Onyekachi, they  stated their resolve to ensure that Nigeria was not plunged into another civil crisis.
 
They stressed that though there might be valid reasons for agitations in the country by some sections, such agitations must be done through proper procedures.
 
According to the youths: “Peace and unity of the country are paramount and should supersede every other interest. Nigeria’s strength is in the nation’s unity in diversity and only convergence of efforts from all ethnic groups can make Nigeria reclaim its rightful place in the comity of nations.”
 
Also the youths acknowledged what they described as the federal and state governments commendable steps towards reassuring Nigerians of the country’s unity as evidenced in the recent visit of some northern governors on a peace mission to the South-East.
 
They therefore called on MASSOB, Igbo Youth Congress, Indigenous People of Biafra, Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Youth Congress and Concerned Northerners to do all they could to make the country great.
 
Ambassador Oneykachi, said that the younger generation must wake up and make a difference in the country by ensuring that peace reigned while his Arewa counterpart, Maigari said the purpose of the meeting was to  preach peace among Nigerians.
