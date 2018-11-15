The protesters, under the auspices of Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN), arrived the ICPC office with posters bearing various inscriptions…
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
A crowd of protesters yesterday stormed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) headquarters, Abuja to petition and demand for the immediate prosecution of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.
The protesters, under the auspices of Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN), arrived the ICPC office with posters bearing various inscriptions such as “Oshiomhole must go”, “With Oshiomhole, APC will fail”, “ICPC must probe Oshiomhole”, “Buhari, remove Oshiomhole now before it is too late”, among others.
The ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, assured the protesters that their petition will be treated the same manner it handled others. “I have heard you and we thank you people for the peaceful protest here. You have done what you are supposed to do. I want to assure you that your petition will be treated according to its merit and the same manner we treat others,” she said.
Meanwhile, the APC has urged the protesters requesting the ICPC to probe the national chairman to stop distracting the party from focusing on how to better the lots of Nigerians. The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who reacted to the request for Oshiomhole’s sack and probe in a chat with Daily Sun, said the party has moved beyond post primaries issues.
“The protesters should understand that we have moved beyond the issues arising from the primaries. We are now focusing on what will matter to Nigerians. Anybody talking about what transpired during the primaries should be behind the realities. They should stop distracting us from concentrating on issues about the economy, infrastructure and how to better the lots of the people. APC is stable and anything arising from the primaries will be taken care of through our internal mechanism,” he said.
However, the leader of the group, Stanley Ohu, pleaded with the anti-corruption agency to expedite action in the prosecution of the ruling party’s boss. He said: “We are determined in our quest to arrest the danger faced by our party, the governing APC, occasioned by the integrity challenged national chairman, Oshiomhole.
“As you are all aware, our party, the APC, is in serious crisis following the most reprehensible, divisive and widely condemned primaries across the states. The APC which was gaining grounds and welcoming new members is far from the all-embracing party it was when Oshiomhole took over as national chairman.
“Given the various allegations of corruption by respected chieftains and members of the APC, we are here calling on the various anti-corruption agencies to begin a comprehensive probe of not only these allegations, but his time as the governor of Edo State. For the avoidance of doubt, we are well aware that Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence criminal proceedings against Oshiomole for allegedly diverting state funds into personal use.
“Therefore, it is expedient that a man that has corruption noose round his neck is not the fit and proper person to lead a party that has President Muhammadu Buhari, a man known globally for his anti-corruption stance, to remain in office.
“We demand that Oshiomhole resigns owing to the plethora of allegations against him leading to even the DSS inviting him and demanding for his resignation. In the event Oshiomhole chooses to tread the path of the little honour left of him, we urge President Buhari to ask him to leave before he leads the APC down the path of ignominy in 2019.
“We assure you that this will not be the end of the Coalition for New Nigeria’s protest until Mr. Oshiomhole leaves the exalted office of the national chairman of the governing APC, the party of change.”
