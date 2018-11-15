The protesters, under the auspices of Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN), arrived the ICPC office with posters bearing various inscriptions…

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A crowd of protesters yesterday stormed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) headquarters, Abuja to petition and demand for the immediate prosecution of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The protesters, under the auspices of Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN), arrived the ICPC office with posters bearing various inscriptions such as “Oshiomhole must go”, “With Oshiomhole, APC will fail”, “ICPC must probe Oshiomhole”, “Buhari, remove Oshiomhole now before it is too late”, among others.

The ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, assured the protesters that their petition will be treated the same manner it handled others. “I have heard you and we thank you people for the peaceful protest here. You have done what you are supposed to do. I want to assure you that your petition will be treated according to its merit and the same manner we treat others,” she said.