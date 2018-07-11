Husband kills mother-in-law, lynched in Kebbi

Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin-Kebbi

A man identified as Tambaya Alhaji Manu, 42, on Tuesday, allegedly slaughtered his mother-in-law, identified as Aisah Barto, 40, at Bangu village in Mahuta town, a village in Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

It was gathered that Manu carried out the dastardly act over alleged refusal of his in-law to take away his wife after divorcing her a month ago.

Daily Sun gathered that the aggrieved man from the Fulani clan, had disagreement with his wife which forced her to relocate to her parent’s house.

An eyewitness who craved for anonymity told newsmen that “After many efforts to resolved the marital crisis proved abortive, he stormed his in-law house to retrieved his wife.

“But when family members denied him he drew his cutlass and slaughtered his mother-in-law who died immediately.

“He also attacked other two members of the family, but they were rescued by their neighbours. When he was making efforts to escape, people around overpowered him and he was beaten to death”, the source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), in the state, DSP Mustapha Suleiman, confirmed the incident.

Suleiman said that before the police got to the village, all the people had deserted the village saying that “Two people died in the incident. The mother in-law and the son in-law who is the husband of their daughter.”