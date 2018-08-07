– The Sun News
Congolese peacekeepers

HRW decries “short” sentences for 3 Congo peacekeepers guilty of murder

— 7th August 2018

NAN

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday decried the “short” sentences for three Congo Republic peacekeepers who murdered 11 civilians.

A court in the Congolese capital Brazzaville sentenced each of the soldiers to three years in prison each in April for the killings of 11 civilians committed in 2014 while the soldiers were serving in an African Union peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic.

According to the HRW, the three men are now free, having already served most of their sentences.

Although the court found the soldiers guilty of war crimes which can carry the death penalty under Congolese law, its judgment cited unspecified extenuating circumstances.

READ ALSO Children should not spend more than 1 to 2 hours daily on recreational screen time – Study

“The authorities in the Republic of Congo missed an opportunity to provide justice for the murders of civilians and to show that no peacekeeper is above the law,” said Lewis Mudge, a senior researcher at HRW.

“Giving the soldiers who committed murder little more than a slap on the wrist sent a damaging message to other peacekeepers that they risk little if they commit such crimes.”

Congo’s government spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

The government of President Denis Sassou Nguesso, one of Africa’s most secretive with a history of repression at home, has previously rejected claims that it has ignored allegations of human rights abuses against its soldiers.

Failure to hold peacekeepers accountable for crimes committed on foreign soil is a recurring complaint of rights activists.

The responsibility to prosecute falls on troop-contributing countries who are often unwilling or unable to press charges against their troops.

According to HRW, the Congolese peacekeepers killed an unarmed boy and arrested at least 12 other civilians in the Central African town of Boali in March 2014 after a peacekeeper was killed in a firefight with a local militia leader.

The bodies of the 12 people were found nearby in a mass grave in February 2016.

The remains of a seven-month-old baby who was also killed were never found, HRW said.

The Congolese court judgment referred only to 11 of the victims.

Congo Republic’s hundreds of peacekeepers in Central African Republic later became part of a UN mission.

They were repatriated in 2017, following multiple allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation.

