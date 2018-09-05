– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - How to curtail fake news – Okowa
5th September 2018 - Sokoto Yoruba community chieftain urges support for Saraki’s presidential bid
5th September 2018 - Uncertainty over minimum wage as committee submits reports
5th September 2018 - NUJ presidential aspirant makes case for journalists
5th September 2018 - Abia ex-deputy gov. decries alleged abandonment of Isialangwa dry port
5th September 2018 - Kebbi APC endorses Buhari, Bagudu for re-election
5th September 2018 - Russian calls for political solution for Syria’s Idlib region
5th September 2018 - MAUTECH gets first female registrar
5th September 2018 - Tennis: Nadal ‘bagelled’ but survives Thiem test to reach semis
5th September 2018 - 2019: Afenifere denies endorsing presidential candidate
Home / National / How to curtail fake news – Okowa
FAKE NEWS

How to curtail fake news – Okowa

— 5th September 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Worried by the collective damage the propagation of fake news is causing to the nation’s polity, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Wednesday, implored journalists to focus on reports targeted at holding those in authority to account.

Okowa said until reports are focused on holding leadership to account, fake news will continue to thrive without both those churning it out and those consuming knowing that it is fake news.

READ ALSO: Uncertainty over minimum wage as committee submits reports

The governor barred his mind in Asaba while declaring open the 5th annual conference of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).

The two-day conference had as its theme: Media Narratives – Hate Speech, Fake News and Political Stability in Africa.

Represented by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, the governor said fake news is thriving in Nigeria because “we have abandoned the unity, development and peaceful co-existence of our people as a country. We have embraced the agenda of promoting individuals and promoting political interests.

“And what that has done to us is that instead of focusing on how to make Nigeria grow to a bigger and better country, we are focused on how individuals will grow. As long as we continue to look at individuals and relegate Nigeria to the background, fake news will continue to be the order of the day because those news will only just move the interests of those persons which may not be in consonance with the interests of the entire Nigeria nation.

“Until all of us get back and begin to realise that Nigeria is our country, and that what we need to do is to make it work as a country, we will continue to chase shadows. I want to plead with journalists to realise that we don’t have any other country, the only country we have today is Nigeria.”

He added that it is the responsibility of journalism practitioners to ensure that Nigeria continue to exists as a country that focuses on how to develop her people.

READ ALSO: 2019: Don’t allow politicians use you for self interests, youths urged

“For us develop our people, the journalism profession has a very critical role to play. Let us desist from promoting just individuals as against promoting our country.

“If we follow the aspect of holding those in authority to account, not to account to individuals but to account for the reasons for which they are holding public offices, not because somebody has given you money, not because somebody is going to give you money, but when you report, report those things that are going to move the county forward.

“Until we focus on that, we will continue to carry fake news without knowing that the news is fake,” he submitted.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAKE NEWS

How to curtail fake news – Okowa

— 5th September 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Worried by the collective damage the propagation of fake news is causing to the nation’s polity, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Wednesday, implored journalists to focus on reports targeted at holding those in authority to account. Okowa said until reports are focused on holding leadership to account, fake news will…

  • YORUBA COMMUNITY

    Sokoto Yoruba community chieftain urges support for Saraki’s presidential bid

    — 5th September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A chieftain of Yoruba Community, in Sokoto State, Prince Babatunde Ojigi, has applauded the recent declaration of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to vie for presidency on platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. Speaking with Daily Sun, on Wednesday, Ojigi, who is also Special Adviser on Political Matters…

  • minimum wage

    Uncertainty over minimum wage as committee submits reports

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN As uncertainty mount over the actual amount agreed by stakeholders for the national minimum wage, concerns have been raised whether September will still be feasible for the implementation. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had promised that the new minimum wage would take effect from September 2018. The Vice…

  • nuj

    NUJ presidential aspirant makes case for journalists

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Mr Chris Isiguzo, a presidential aspirant in the forthcoming delegates’ conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), says his administration’s priority is to ensure better working conditions for journalists in Nigeria. Isiguzo made this promise in a manifesto on Wednesday in Calabar during his campaign tour of the Cross River council of the…

  • ABIA

    Abia ex-deputy gov. decries alleged abandonment of Isialangwa dry port

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Former Abia Deputy Governor, Chris Akomas has decried the alleged abandonment of the Federal Government’s dry port (Inland Containers Depot) situated at Ntigha in Isialangwa North Local Government Area of the state. Akomas, who said that he was instrumental to securing the large expanse of land for the project, expressed regrets that 17 years…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share