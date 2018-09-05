– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Uncertainty over minimum wage as committee submits reports
5th September 2018 - NUJ presidential aspirant makes case for journalists
5th September 2018 - Abia ex-deputy gov. decries alleged abandonment of Isialangwa dry port
5th September 2018 - Kebbi APC endorses Buhari, Bagudu for re-election
5th September 2018 - Russian calls for political solution for Syria’s Idlib region
5th September 2018 - MAUTECH gets first female registrar
5th September 2018 - Tennis: Nadal ‘bagelled’ but survives Thiem test to reach semis
5th September 2018 - 2019: Afenifere denies endorsing presidential candidate
5th September 2018 - UPDATED: How I got info of cache of arms in Clark’s house – Informant
5th September 2018 - UN agencies launch major report on global food security, malnutrition
Home / National / Uncertainty over minimum wage as committee submits reports
minimum wage

Uncertainty over minimum wage as committee submits reports

— 5th September 2018

NAN

As uncertainty mount over the actual amount agreed by stakeholders for the national minimum wage, concerns have been raised whether September will still be feasible for the implementation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had promised that the new minimum wage would take effect from September 2018.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo had during the 2018 edition of May Day said the Federal Government would expedite action to ensure that a new minimum wage was ready by the second quarter of the year.

According to him, the argument for a national minimum wage cannot be faulted, because minimum wage is the minimum amount of compensation an employee must receive for putting in his or her labour.

READ ALSO NUJ presidential aspirant makes case for journalists

Osinbajo stated that minimum wage should be anchored on the principles of social justice, equity, and fairness.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, NLC, President, while addressing the 107th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC), in Geneva, said the ongoing process on the new wage must be concluded and implementation beginning in September as earlier agreed.

NAN reports that the tripartite committee set up by the Federal Government was scheduled to submit its report between Sept. 4, and Sept. 5.

Mr Peter Ozo-Esan, General-Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said the delay in holding the last meeting was caused by the Sallah break.

Ozo-Esan added that the tripartite committee involved with the review of the wage would conclude its work on Sept. 4th and 5th.

He noted that the government should be able to deliver with the initial expectation, adding that by September a new minimum wage should come on board.

Meanwhile, some civil servants in the FCT have called on the Federal Government not to renege in its agreement by honouring the September deadline it promised on May Day.

READ ALSO Abia ex-deputy gov. decries alleged abandonment of Isialangwa dry port

Mrs Janet Dauda, a federal civil servant said that her hope had been high since the vice president made the pronouncement and called on the government to work towards the date.

She said that it would go a long way to cushion the economic hardship most workers were currently experiencing.

Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, also a civil servant urged the government to expedite action as soon as the tripartite committee on wage review submit its reports.

He said that most Nigerian workers were anxious to know their new earning, adding that this would go a long way in deciding the fate of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

minimum wage

Uncertainty over minimum wage as committee submits reports

— 5th September 2018

NAN As uncertainty mount over the actual amount agreed by stakeholders for the national minimum wage, concerns have been raised whether September will still be feasible for the implementation. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had promised that the new minimum wage would take effect from September 2018. The Vice…

  • nuj

    NUJ presidential aspirant makes case for journalists

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Mr Chris Isiguzo, a presidential aspirant in the forthcoming delegates’ conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), says his administration’s priority is to ensure better working conditions for journalists in Nigeria. Isiguzo made this promise in a manifesto on Wednesday in Calabar during his campaign tour of the Cross River council of the…

  • ABIA

    Abia ex-deputy gov. decries alleged abandonment of Isialangwa dry port

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Former Abia Deputy Governor, Chris Akomas has decried the alleged abandonment of the Federal Government’s dry port (Inland Containers Depot) situated at Ntigha in Isialangwa North Local Government Area of the state. Akomas, who said that he was instrumental to securing the large expanse of land for the project, expressed regrets that 17 years…

  • KEBBI APC

    Kebbi APC endorses Buhari, Bagudu for re-election

    — 5th September 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kebbi State chapter, has agreed to adopt consensus for other aspirants in the forthcoming general election as they ‘solidly’ endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for second terms in office, respectively. Deputy Leader of the Senate, Sen. Bala Na’Allah, who confirmed this, on Wednesday, after…

  • MAUTECH

    MAUTECH gets first female registrar

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Hajiya Halima Mohammed, on Wednesday, assumed office as the new registrar of Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola. Malam Sa’ad Aliyu, the Acting Information Officer of the university, announced in a statement in Yola on Wednesday. READ ALSO UN agencies launch major report on global food security, malnutrition He explained that the new registrar…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  sunonl[email protected]

Share