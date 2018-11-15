To be candid, SMEs are facing a lot of challenges, especially the manufacturing sector. For instance, the infrastructural deficiency, specifically the energy/power supply is a problem to budding entrepreneurs. Most of them cannot run their generating machine for more than eight hours because of they do, they won’t survive the cost and this is a threat to starts up, the power failure in Nigeria is a major cause why most SMEs wind up within the first five years, and this affect our GDP adversely.

It’s only the banking sector that is striving to survive, but considering the number of manpower it employ, it has very little to add to our GDP. So, more attention should be given to Industries, agriculture and export. Access to finance is a another challenge. Nigeria has the highest interest rate of about 25-27 percent from the commercial banks. However, the federal government is solving this through some initiatives like the Ten million loan given to SMEs at single digit percent through the CBN to support SMEs among others. From the SMEs side, most of them find it difficult to put up a proper books of account, and it’s just a few them who have excellent books of account have access to these loans. Also, Poor management structure is a serious issue that hinders them from accessing these government support. Howbeit, even those who have access to the loans get hit back due to poor facilities like power failure which makes them unable to refund the loans.

Plans

We are embarking on capacity building for exporters across the country. This is very imperative because they need to understand the industry very well. This is taking place through seminars, workshops, symposium, etc, and we are making it a form of mentorship to build them to stand competitively so that they can be able to mentor and build exporters coming thereafter. More so, we are doing a lot of advocacy for SMEs exporters with different stakeholders to ensure a hitch free business environment by interfacing with critical government agencies. We are also exposing them to trade fairs with their products at the African sub region to meet with other entrepreneurs for networking and technical synergy.