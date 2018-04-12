The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - Tin Can Island Port generated N76bn 1 Q, 2018, says CAC
12th April 2018 - Fuel subsidy: BudgIT seeks explanation for N1.4tr spent by FG
12th April 2018 - OGTAN, NCDMB unveil first national education summit
12th April 2018 - NSE indices up by 0.86% on bullish Mobil, Dangote Cement
12th April 2018 - Palm production is Nigeria’s new investment haven –NIFOR Board Chairman
12th April 2018 - Evaluating changing face of Nigeria’s airports
12th April 2018 - My security visit to Edo State
12th April 2018 - Leah and the Dapchi melodrama
12th April 2018 - As Buhari decides to run
12th April 2018 - Looters, stand up to be counted
Home / National / Tin Can Island Port generated N76bn 1 Q, 2018, says CAC
Can

Tin Can Island Port generated N76bn 1 Q, 2018, says CAC

— 12th April 2018

Isaac Anumihe

Tin Can Island Command yesterday declared that it generated a total revenue o N76,789,721,107.34  in the first quarter of 2018 as against N61,839,825,487.91 it generated in the first quarter of 2017.

Making the declaration in Lagos while delivering a paper on the “General Overview of the Command”, before a delegation of participants of Senior Division Course 1/2018 from the Command and Staff College,  Gwagwalada, led by the Commandant, Assistant Controller General (ACG), Charles Dike, Tin Can’s Customs Area Controller, Musa MBA, noted that “though the first quarter of each year is usually synonymous with low volume of trade, the migration to NICIS II platform by the command also contributed to some hiccups that affected declarations, but which “we have surmounted.”

The controller, however, reiterated his resolve to ensure that adequate measures are put in place to enable the command be on top of its statutory mandate, stating that his concept of continuous stakeholder engagement, training and re-training officers as well as trade facilitatio models will be leveraged on for service delivery.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Can

Tin Can Island Port generated N76bn 1 Q, 2018, says CAC

— 12th April 2018

Isaac Anumihe Tin Can Island Command yesterday declared that it generated a total revenue o N76,789,721,107.34  in the first quarter of 2018 as against N61,839,825,487.91 it generated in the first quarter of 2017. Making the declaration in Lagos while delivering a paper on the “General Overview of the Command”, before a delegation of participants of…

  • NNPC

    Fuel subsidy: BudgIT seeks explanation for N1.4tr spent by FG

    — 12th April 2018

    Maduka Nweke  BudgIT, an independent analytical platform, has expressed dismay at the lack of accountability and transparency by the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the amount spent on subsidy in 2016, 2017 and the first quarter of 2018.  The platform stated that it will be in the interest of the…

  • NCDMB

    OGTAN, NCDMB unveil first national education summit

    — 12th April 2018

    Charles Nwaoguji The Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), in conjunction with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) are planning to hold a one-day National Education Summit (NES) with the theme, “Sustaining Local Content through Quality Education and Training: Prospects and Challenges”. The organisers…

  • NSE

    NSE indices up by 0.86% on bullish Mobil, Dangote Cement

    — 12th April 2018

    Some bellwether  stocks on Wednesday posted price appreciations on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with the market capitalisation improving by N126 billion. Mobil Oil led the gainers’ table, gaining N13.50 to close at N192 per share. Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N5 to close at N260, while International Breweries garnered N2.50 to close…

  • NIFOR

    Palm production is Nigeria’s new investment haven –NIFOR Board Chairman

    — 12th April 2018

    Cosmas Omegoh The Chairman of the governing council of Nigerian Institute for Oil Pam Research, (NIFOR), Benin City, Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe, has called the attention of local and foreign investors to the enormous opportunities in the palm industry. He says with the support of government, the sector possesses what it takes to turn around…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share