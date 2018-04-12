Tin Can Island Port generated N76bn 1 Q, 2018, says CAC

Isaac Anumihe

Tin Can Island Command yesterday declared that it generated a total revenue o N76,789,721,107.34 in the first quarter of 2018 as against N61,839,825,487.91 it generated in the first quarter of 2017.

Making the declaration in Lagos while delivering a paper on the “General Overview of the Command”, before a delegation of participants of Senior Division Course 1/2018 from the Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, led by the Commandant, Assistant Controller General (ACG), Charles Dike, Tin Can’s Customs Area Controller, Musa MBA, noted that “though the first quarter of each year is usually synonymous with low volume of trade, the migration to NICIS II platform by the command also contributed to some hiccups that affected declarations, but which “we have surmounted.”

The controller, however, reiterated his resolve to ensure that adequate measures are put in place to enable the command be on top of its statutory mandate, stating that his concept of continuous stakeholder engagement, training and re-training officers as well as trade facilitatio models will be leveraged on for service delivery.