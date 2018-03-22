How 32 years of suffering staphylococcus ended

Dear Dr., Just before Christmas last year, I came from across the Niger to see you in Lagos concerning health challenges I have had since 1985 when I was 17 years old. My symptoms were hotness of the head, confusion or decreased ability to reason, understand or calculate; on and off headache, especially in the occipital area, dizziness, itching in the mouth and noise in the neck with pains in the neck joints. I had decrease in the clarity of my eyes. I could not see properly. I had itching of the eyes, sometimes on, sometimes off. I had bumps on my face; my teeth were coloured; there was fever and hotness of the body, severe waist pain; general body itching after bathing; muscle pains radiating from hip to legs like muscle pull; and weakness of the muscles.

All these issues began in 1985 with urinary pains or dysuria; sexual weakness; only one round; premature ejaculation; urinary urgency; loss of balance as I walk; hoarseness; heat in the body; sleep deprivation; shock; skin gone lighter; pains in the tongue; halitosis or smelling mouth. My fingernails were unhealthy; they seemed bitten by some strange thing. I suffered repeated malaria and typhoid. I had a scaling rash in the groin. The laboratory examined scrapings from my nails but detected no fungus.

When we met at your clinic, I told you doctors had diagnosed Staphylococcus. You took time to listen to me and interview me thoroughly and then you conducted a complete physical examination on me after which you diagnosed a Chronic Urinary Tract Infection in concurrence with a Chronic Prostatitis; Chronic Candidiasis of the Groin all due to a state of Lowered Immunity.

To rule out Spiritually Inflicted Disease Entity or state, you assure me that despite my sufferings of the last 32 years, with your treatment I would be free. Over the next three days, you did all within your power to give me the best treatment that science, medicine and prayer could offer and I am happy to state categorically that after 32 years at last I am well, totally well without a single one of those weird symptoms remaining.

Thank you, doctor. I am really grateful. Keep up the good job

– Ebere Worah, Port Harcourt, Rivers

Dear Ebere,

You (and all other sufferers) are welcome. The years 2017, from 1985, amounts to 32 years. To become free from such trouble, which, in your case, you told me stopped your advance to university to study Law for which you had already been admitted before the disease set on, is very spectacular. It is a great achievement. Congratulations. Take all your prescribed medicines and you will never see such suffering or such disease any more.

Chronic Prostatitis (CPR) causes a persisting urinary tract infection as is well known. CPR also demands long and enduring treatment. Once again, make sure you stay the course and finish your prescriptions. Staphylococcus or some other germ, like Escherichia Coli, Chlamydia Trachomatis, Klebsiella spp etc., can cause your disease but the thankful thing is that we now know and recognise they are simply the offshoots of Lowered Immunity. In other words, it is because of the fact that your immunity has been lowered below what is normal that those germs can come and torment your system ; and, in fact, did so in your case by afflicting you with recurring malaria and typhoid fever.

You also needed to be treated for what is called Somatisation Syndrome or Anxiety Neurosis, manifesting as all kinds of feelings of things moving, crawling, disturbing in your system. Some authorities also call this Somatisation “Formication.” For any chronic (or long-term) condition, the doctor must keep an open mind. Could the patient be having deep-seated spiritually engineered roots as source of his never-ending fountain of disease? The simple way to be reasonably sure of that is to ask about the patient’s dreams. If nightmares are prominent, as you admitted to me when I queried you in that area, SIDE (Spiritually Inflicted Disease Entity) is very likely. All such conditions need prayer therapy in addition to other treatment. Once again, accept my congratulations as I sincerely pray and declare your healing to be permanent.

No-sex, threatened marriage saved

Dear Dr.,

I am very grateful for the day I decided to call you and chat with you because you were the person God used to heal me and my struggling marriage. I could no longer have sex with my dear husband for whom I have already had three children. And this scary situation was on-going for at least two years before I met you. Of course, my husband was getting tired of all my complaints but God helped me. The truth was that I just could not accommodate him inside me at all during sex. I was suffering in my womanhood. I mean it was itching to nonsense!!! It shut off sex for me even though I loved and wanted to make love to my husband.

I saw several doctors in Nigeria who treated me without any lasting solution. My maternal uncle in the USA is a medical laboratory scientist, so when I visited that country, he supervised my laboratory tests and personally made sure I saw really good doctors, but the outcome was funny and futile!!! The best diagnosis the medical system in America gave me was questioned by my very own uncle as a laboratory scientist. I was said to be suffering from herpes!!!

Even without being a medical person, I myself queried the herpes diagnosis. From my general knowledge and what I knew about herpes as a media person, that diagnosis was suspect. You gave me an appointment and by the time you finished your very thorough and intelligent review of my case with the history, medical laboratory tests and physical examination, you proclaimed that you were looking at about five different things that were linked. You started your explanation of my case by locating when and what started the domino effect. I lost a very major business connection when the trouble started and you were at pains to let me understand that it was the stress of my big loss that caused me to go into Lowered immunity, which led to my allowing Pre-Diabetes with Borderline increased blood sugar. This now made Chronic Vaginal Candidiasis to punish me so badly and threaten my marriage and family!!! You then proceeded to correct my pre-diabetes with natural medication, which you said was gentler on the system, and presto, I was getting into the sack with my dear husband again and we were really having fun times!

Doctor, I am very grateful. When I showed some concern about the possibility of spiritual attack, you so masterfully linked it to my condition and said that could be the cause of the business big loss that triggered the whole trouble in the first instance. Honestly, I was greatly impressed because this is something I had already been to the USA for; something that was going to tear my marriage apart. I mean I was already having nightmares when I slept of having to move with the kids out of our accommodation—apparently after divorce!! But we are all very well now, thank you and I remain eternally grateful.

– Yinka Kamson, Lekki

Dear Yinka,

We have to thank God, not me. He owns all understanding and knowledge out of which He gave us just a little. I must confess your case gave me some sleepless nights, but God is faithful. Stress as an underlying cause of disease must not be neglected by the astute physician in his efforts at diagnosis. The other challenge was when you started to balk at taking the natural preparation we gave you to boost your immunity. I knew that was a potential cause of failed treatment; but I am thankful to God and members of your family who persuaded you to take your medication as prescribed.

Thank God that you are well and your marriage is stronger for it, today. Marriage is always well worth fighting for. Congratulations.

Cheers.