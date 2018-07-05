The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - Herdsmen kill 5 in Adamawa community
5th July 2018 - WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate
5th July 2018 - Police officer allegedly murder female corp member in Abuja
5th July 2018 - Buhari decorates chief security aide with new CP rank
5th July 2018 - Falz reacts to the death of NYSC corp member
5th July 2018 - JUST IN: Ambode donates N500m to Lagos CDAs
5th July 2018 - Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff vows to sustain legacies as Osun gov.
5th July 2018 - Enugu abolishes property, tenement rates
5th July 2018 - Saraki advocates local fabrics for school uniforms
5th July 2018 - JUST IN: Court summons INEC chair over alleged contempt
Home / Cover / National / Herdsmen kill 5 in Adamawa community
HERDSMEN

Herdsmen kill 5 in Adamawa community

— 5th July 2018

BillyGraham Abel Yola

Five people were reported to have been killed in an attack by armed Fulani herdsmen, on Wednesday night, in Kola community, Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The attackers were reported to have invaded the town at around 2:00a.m. Wednesday night, killing and burning down houses.

The Adamawa State Police Command through its police Public Relations Officer, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the attack.

Othman said the attack occurred around Mararaba Kola in Guyuk where some herdsmen with locally-made guns attacked and burnt seven houses in Kola according to the first report from the Divisional Police officer stationed in Guyuk.

Othman’s words, “Herdsmen armed with locally made guns attacked Kola, killed a woman and four other men burnt down seven houses.

“Two other victims, a woman and a man sustained gun wounds.”

Others injured in the attack had been taken to the hospital for treatment and the dead to the mortuary for autopsy, ” the report stated.

Normalcy had been restored to the area and five of the attackers had been apprehended by local vigilantes.

Lemuel Bappa, a resident of Guyuk, confirmed the incident.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HERDSMEN

Herdsmen kill 5 in Adamawa community

— 5th July 2018

BillyGraham Abel Yola Five people were reported to have been killed in an attack by armed Fulani herdsmen, on Wednesday night, in Kola community, Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The attackers were reported to have invaded the town at around 2:00a.m. Wednesday night, killing and burning down houses. The Adamawa State Police Command…

  • WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate

    — 5th July 2018

    West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…

  • Police officer allegedly murder female corp member in Abuja

    — 5th July 2018

    A Female Corp member, Linda Angela Igwetu was allegedly shot dead by a Police officer identified as Benjamin Peters in Abuja. According to reports, Linda would have passed out today but her life was cut short by a trigger-happy police officer. Apparently, Linda was out with her friends last night to celebrate her passing out…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari decorates chief security aide with new CP rank

    — 5th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, decorated his newly promoted Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO), Abdulkarim Dauda, to the rank of Commissioner of Police. Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, performed the ceremony on behalf of the President at the Presidential Villa. Speaking at the event, Kyari congratulated Dauda on…

  • Falz reacts to the death of NYSC corp member

    — 5th July 2018

    Artist and Lawyer Folarin Falana aka Falz has reacted to the death of NYSC corp member, Ms Linda Nkechi Igwetu. He says no hospital has the right to refute treatment of even armed robber, See his tweets below: @falzthebahdguy If somebody has a gunshot wound and they are brought to your hospital, you are supposed…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share