Henry Alade’s new venture

— 7th October 2017

If there is one young entrepreneur that keeps thinking of adding value to his environment through investment in the service industry, that fellow is Henry Alade. The dandy boss of Impact Direct, an experiential marketing firm, who, late last year unveiled an event management arm of his expanding business, Party Deals, is not resting on his oars. This time, fun-loving Alade has ventured into another sector a bit far from his core area of specialty. The socialite has expanded into the hospitality sector with the opening of a swanky Buka with focus mainly on local delicacies. But wait a minute! One would have expected this Oyo-born entrepreneur, fondly called Ol’ Skool by friends, to choose a densely populated area of Lagos to locate this kind of venture. Rather, he saw a yawning gap to be filled in serene Omole Phase 1, Ikeja, Lagos where the residents and their visitors appeared to have been denied well-prepared local foods. And a quick visit to the Buka, named ‘Oyo, The Amala Place’, shows a state -of -the- art and exquisite furnishing with world class customer service and premium drinks. And guess what, it’s super affordable! A brief chat with Alade saw him promising to make sure the restaurant becomes a household name associated with distinct quality and excellence service in the shortest possible time. 

