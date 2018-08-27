Healing a church in crisis

There is no doubt that the Catholic Church is passing through one of its most turbulent times in recent history. The church is in pains, bleeding from the wounds inflicted on it by men chosen to shepherd the flock of Christ, the founder of the universal church. Allegations of sexual misconduct involving Catholic clergy are as old as the church. Over the decades, the Vatican has struggled to deal with the problem in a manner to preserve the integrity of the institution, protect public morality, while seeking to reform and rehabilitate the erring priests. It is a difficult balancing, which at times tends to project the church as condoning immorality and protecting the fallen priests.

However, it does appear from recent events that this approach has not worked. Indeed, it has hurt the church more and exposed the moral failings of the bishops who, I think, believed that they were doing the right thing by covering up the abject failings of these fallen priests. The indictment of more than 300 priests by a grand jury in Philadelphia in the USA on charges of paedophilia is a watershed moment in the church.

It is important to point out that these indictments cover decades-long investigations and almost all the priests have been removed from their priestly duties, while some of them have died. Yet it provides a huge opportunity for the church to take a deep breath and figure out how to immediately commence the healing of a broken church.

As is always the case, the Lord provides the right leadership each time the church is engulfed in crisis. No modern Pope is better equipped to handle this deep moral crisis than Pope Francis, a man of immense faith and deep compassion. His life epitomises the direction the church should go at this troubling time, the path of humility and self-censorship. It is to the advantage of the church that Pope Francis is a pastoral Pope and not a monarchical pontiff. So, when he addresses this problem, he does so from a position of immense moral strength and holiness. He has condemned these failings of his priests and bishops in the strongest terms, maybe deploying language and symbolism no pope has ever dared to. While on his recent visit to Ireland, he told worshippers that he feels a deep “pain and shame” in these acts, which he described as “repugnant.” He met with several victims of the sex abuse scandal for almost two hours and even prayed before a candle lit in honour of the survivors. These are unprecedented actions of a pope, yet going by a wide range of voices inside and outside the church, they fall short of what is required to start a healing process and ensure that the church is rid of these wolves in the garment of shepherds.

