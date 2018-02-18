The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Paedophiles everywhere
18th February 2018 - ‘I’m worried that she doesn’t confide in me’
18th February 2018 - What single dads should seek in a companion
18th February 2018 - “There is a Valentine ball coming up, you can be the crème de la belle”
18th February 2018 - Sex and the glory robbers
18th February 2018 - I’m back with a bang – Julius Agwu
18th February 2018 - Little etiquette rules you should always practice
18th February 2018 - I trained in boxing as a young man – Prophet S.K. Abiara
17th February 2018 - 2019: Delta North APC passes vote of confidence on Buhari
17th February 2018 - Delta PDP crisis: Lawmaker, 5 LG exco members suspended for alleged anti-party activities
Home / Columns / Paedophiles everywhere

Paedophiles everywhere

— 18th February 2018

An older friend shared an experience with me some time ago and I haven’t been able to kick that out of my head.  She told me that she was at a church programme, like a camp vigil and a young man made his daughter sit on his crotch. The fool was lost in ecstasy while everyone was praying.

However, my friend didn’t just watch in silence, she was disgusted.  She stood up and went ahead to stand in his front. She didn’t say a word but she was just staring at him. He got the message and quickly stood up and walked away.  Another older friend of mine on social media shared something on my wall few months ago. He said one member of his staff, a young lady, had come to ask for transfer.  He was surprised because she lived in the same town with her husband. He was curious that she wanted to leave her husband to go to another town. That was unusual. However, he found out the lady wanted to leave town because she wanted to protect her 2year old daughter from her father.

Recently there was a story of a teenage  girl who was raped by some men she sold her wares to. We have heard of brother in-laws having carnal knowledge of their under aged girls. There are stories of uncles sleeping with their nieces and neigbours looking for young girls to give them blow jobs. It is so disgusting.  The rate at which this act of defilement is going, it is alarming. Our young girls are no longer safe, this is a crime against our children, against our daughters and we will not just sit back and let this continue to happen.  For a while now, I have stopped reading stories of children who were defiled by adults. I have stopped reacting to them; I have become totally numb because I am usually helpless when such stories are published.  The best we make out of it is to throw pity parties and then move on to the next thing while the sex predator is lurking somewhere looking for his next prey.

It breaks my heart when women who hire under aged house helps can’t protect them from their randy husbands.  

For these men, when their wives retire to bed at night, they resume night duty with these young girls. They gag them by threatening them with death should they let any other person know about their illicit acts. And if by chance madam gets to know, she will come up with excuses for her husband. Her marriage is much more important than any other person, even if that girl were to be her daughter or niece she would still come up with lame excuses.  

Moreover, I heard that some of these women intentionally allow their husbands abuse these young girls so that they won’t go to other women. How can a woman who birthed children be so callous?

If you are a woman and you are aiding and abetting this crime, I spit on you! Why will a woman ever want to stay with a man who sleeps with a child? Why?

Unfortunately, there are many paedophiles walking the streets freely, the number of convictions are very few compared to what is happening to our girls.  Nigeria police have no adequate record of sex offenders. Sex offenders registry helps keep our kids safe and even the community safe. A situation where our judiciary is flawed, paedophiles will continue to have their way. What do you expect from a country where the police tell you to go ask for forgiveness from the parents of the victim and after you have done that, you can walk freely. They assure you that they are on the matter but they do nothing. What happens to the rights of the victims and their families?  What about the future of the victims? Of course no one cares about that. What is more important to the police is what greases their palms. The cries of these young girls mean nothing. The countless times an adult male forcefully thrust himself to have pleasure means nothing. It is a shame!

I am livid that I come from a country where consequences of inappropriate actions especially to children can be swept under the carpet for some miserable smelly wads of naira.  I am angry that people who should be protecting our children are looking the other way and hiding under the covers of forgiveness and silly traditions.

How annoying can it be when family members of sex predators try hard to prove that he was charmed? They will be disturbing their village witches who were not aware when he had a hard on sighting a two year old girl’s bum. The village witches who didn’t know that the fool find children sexually attractive will be dragged into all the whole mess. Please leave your village witches out of this! You are the one with the problem and you need to go check yourself in a psychiatric clinic.

 Isn’t it our moral obligation to protect the most vulnerable members of our society? If we don’t, then what does that say about us as a country? A paedophile is lower than an animal; he is a scum and need not be treated with any dignity. He should be thrown into the mud and made to feel the terrible pains he had inflicted on his victims.  

Unfortunately, sexual predators are more likely to commit this hideous crime again even after they have served their jail terms. Some don’t even realize that what they have done is wrong. These people genuinely think they are showing these children they are defiling love so there is nothing you can do that will make them change. So, it is saddening that in Nigeria many of them are allowed to walk out freely without justice being served. It is hazardous.

Parents, watch your children closely; most especially the girls. Investigations have shown that 95% of children abused are abused by people they are familiar with. Which Uncle is taking interest in your daughter lately? Ask her questions. Let your children know the real names of their private organs and don’t give pseudo names.

If you want to know if your child is molested, here are the signs to watch out for. Is your child acting inappropriately with toys or objects? Is she having night mares, sleep problems? Has she suddenly become withdrawn or very clingy?  Is she unusually secretive? Check out for mood swings, unexplained personality changes.  Has she suddenly started bed wetting?  Is she afraid of some places or people? Is there a change in eating habits? Outburst of anger?  Does she have a new , older friend and unexplained money or gifts? Is she self harming herself like cutting, burning or other harmful activities. Does she have any physical signs, such as, unexplained soreness or bruises around genitals or mouth, sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy? Has she run away few times? Does she avoid being alone with a particular child or young person?

Physical signs of sexual abuse are rare, however, if you see these signs, take your child to a doctor. Your doctor can help you understand what may be happening and test for sexually transmitted diseases.

 Pain, discoloration, bleeding or discharges in genitals, anus or mouth, persistent or recurring pain during urination and bowel movements. Wetting and soiling accidents unrelated to toilet training.

The signs that an adult is using his relationship with a child for sexual reasons may not be obvious. We may feel uncomfortable about the way they play with the child, or seem always to favour them and creating reasons for them to be alone. There may be cause for concern about the behaviour of an adult or young person if they refuse to allow a child sufficient privacy or to make their own decisions on personal matters; insisting on physical affection such as kissing, hugging or wrestling even when the child clearly does not want it; or are overly interested in the sexual development of a child or teenager or insisting on time alone with a child with no interruptions.

Others may include spending most of their spare time with children and having little interest in spending time with people of their own age; regularly offering to baby-sit children for free or take children on overnight outings alone: buy children expensive gifts or giving them money for no apparent reason. 

You should also be disturbed when they frequently walk in on children/teenagers in the bathroom or treat a particular child as a favourite, making them feel ‘special’ compared with others in the family or picking on a particular child.

Always monitor your children’s computers , phones and apps, knowing where they are at all time. Know who their friends are , educate them on what to do in situations where they are vulnerable. There are sex offenders everywhere and they don’t wear horns, they are like every other person and they are lurking in your neighborhood, just make sure your daughter is not his next victim.

•Additional information from parents protects.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Delta North APC passes vote of confidence on Buhari

— 17th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta North senatorial district have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, while urging him to seek re-election in 2019. Rising from a meeting at the country home of Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu in Onicha-Ugbo,…

  • Delta PDP crisis: Lawmaker, 5 LG exco members suspended for alleged anti-party activities

    — 17th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State is getting messier by the day as the leadership of the party in the area has slammed an indefinite suspension on a sitting lawmaker, Mr. Emeka Nwobi. Nwobi was suspended for alleged anti-party activities alongside five…

  • Ritualists den discovered in Osun

    — 17th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A ritualists den was, at the weekend, discovered in Ilobu Town in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State. Daily Sun gathered that several nefarious activities had been going on at the den until men and officers of the state’s Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police Adeoye Finmihan, discovered and raided…

  • UNICEF pledges to address violence against children

    — 17th February 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed its commitment to continue to partner with government at all levels and all stakeholders to address the high prevalence of violence against children in Nigeria. The Officer in Charge of UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, Mr. Idrissa Yeo, stated this in Bauchi, during a…

  • Aregbesola tasks Nigerian youths on hard work, diligence

    — 17th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on Nigerian youths to secure a better future for themselves through hard work,diligence and productivity in all their endeavours. The governor said, for Nigeria to reclaim her glorious position of providing genuine and outstanding leadership among the comity of nations, her youths must ‎rise…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share