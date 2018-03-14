The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Halting the Lassa fever spread
14th March 2018 - Lagos residents on edge, as cultists terrorise communities
14th March 2018 - NGO trains, empowers youths in Anambra community
14th March 2018 - Nigeria, teetering towards revolution (3) and Senator Sani’s revelation
14th March 2018 - Satanism in new age religious solution(1)
14th March 2018 - Juvenile editorial blunders
14th March 2018 - Alli must go… Before the Rainbow Ostrich Chronicle
14th March 2018 - Anambra’s politics of accommodation and solidarity
14th March 2018 - NITDA Startup Friday hits Akwa Ibom
14th March 2018 - ikOOba launches BMAC cloud accounting solution
Home / Editorial / Halting the Lassa fever spread

Halting the Lassa fever spread

— 14th March 2018

It is quite unfortunate that the Lassa fever disease, which broke out early this year, has spread to about 19 states. The casualty figure has risen from 110 to 117. Earlier, about 35 new cases had been recorded in five states as well as 40 fresh suspected infections in 18 states as at March 6. Without doubt, this year’s outbreak is unprecedented due to high number of confirmed cases and deaths.

On the 110 deaths earlier recorded, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 78 were in positive-confirmed cases, eight in probable cases and 24 in negative cases with Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in confirmed and probable cases at 23.9 per cent. But as at March 13, the CFR increased from 23.9 to 24 per cent.

The NCDC also revealed that about 3,126 contacts had been identified from 18 active states of which 1586 are currently being followed up. It also said that 1485 had completed 21 days follow up and 21 of the 47 who had symptomatic contacts tested positive from three states. These include Edo 11, Ondo 7, and Ebonyi 3. The report said that the predominant age group affected ranged 21–40 years with the male to female ratio for confirmed cases as 2.1. Of the 85 percent of all confirmed cases, Edo had (44 percent), Ondo (25 percent) and Ebonyi (16 percent). So far, 19 states had recorded at least one confirmed case across 55 local council areas.

The cases currently on admission as at March 6, according to NCDC were at Irrua Specialist Hospital, Edo (35); Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo, Ondo (18); and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki  (FETHA), Ebonyi (16). NCDC pointed out  that all isolation beds at the treatment facilities were occupied.

It is good that the NCDC is reportedly collaborating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other teams to scale up response in the affected states. We also commend other centres both foreign and local that are helping to halt further spread of the disease. We call on the affected states to increase efforts to ensure that the spread of the disease is stopped forthwith.

Public health officials have explained that Lassa fever is a viral infection caused by the Lassa fever virus. The virus is primarily transmitted to human through contact with excreta from rats. The disease occurs through out the year, but more cases are recorded during the dry season. The disease can be spread from rat to human by direct contact with urine, faeces, saliva or blood of infected rats. Lassa fever is also spread by eating food or drinking water contaminated with urine, faeces, saliva or blood of infected rats or humans.

Also, it can spread through contact with infected person’s blood, urine, saliva. Symptoms of the diseases, include high fever, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, back pain, cough, chest pain, abdominal pain, swelling of the face and bleeding through nose, ears, eyes and mouth. We must reiterate that the best way to prevent Lassa fever is by promoting public hygiene and preventing rats from entering homes. Healthcare givers should always apply standard infection prevention and control precautions when caring for patients.

All cases of Lassa fever must be reported to the nearest health facility for prompt diagnosis and treatment. Although the cost of treatment is high, the good news is that the Federal Government is taking care of the treatment of those already affected by the disease. We urge all stakeholders in the health sector to work in concert to contain the rampaging disease.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NITDA Startup Friday hits Akwa Ibom

— 14th March 2018

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched the Startup Friday programme in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, last week The project, an initiative of the agency executed by its subsidiary office, the Office for ICT Innovation and Entreprenuership (OIIE) is aimed at identifying and developing indigenous talent in the sector and was the…

  • ikOOba launches BMAC cloud accounting solution

    — 14th March 2018

    ikOOba Technologies, a business solution startup in Nigeria, has launched its new cloud accounting software,  the ikOOba BMAC. Launched in October 2016, the BMAC was designed for business owners and their managers to support them to keep a close eye on their business while simultaneously having first-hand information about how well the business is doing….

  • ntel repositions for growth

    — 14th March 2018

    …To roll out national roaming service in Q2 Chinenye Anuforo The management of Ntel, Nigeria’s foremost 4G/LTE broadband operator, has said that its strategic partnerships with other operators in the telecomms industry and its new business initiatives aimed at boosting profitability, the company is well positioned for massive growth and expansion. The company also disclosed…

  • How affordable mobile phones, data tariff can grow telecom sector, by Jumia

    — 14th March 2018

    Steve Agbota Jumia Nigeria, foremost e-commerce platform, has said that the growth of Nigeria’s telecom and mobile sector depends on the availability of affordable mobile phones and data tariff in the country, which would lead to the development and growth of the economy In its mobile trends published in the 2017 Nigerian Mobile Report, Jumia…

  • Ways to guard against cybercrime

    — 14th March 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo [email protected] 08063768550 Cybercrime, ranging from bank account hacking to phishing (in which fraudulent emails are sent with the aim of obtaining data or cash from the recipient) are usually very vast. A study by McAfee and the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that the cost of cybercrime might exceed $100 billion…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share