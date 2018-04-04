Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers

Tony John, Port Harcourt

At least two persons have been killed and a community leader kidnapped by gunmen in Rundele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that two rival cult gangs operating within Mgbuelia village in Rundele had clashed, leaving two persons dead, following an argument during the grand finale of their hunting expedition at the weekend.

A source within the community, Alex Igbani, who confirmed the attack to Daily Sun, said in a separate attack after the cult violence, yet-to-be-identified armed men invaded the residence of Chief Goodluck Umetor on Monday night and whisked him away at gunpoint.

Igbani said the whereabouts of Umetor have remained unknown, even as no contact has been established between the family members and the kidnappers.

He said: “My brother, it all started on Sunday, when our village marked our cultural festival called hunting expedition. Two cult gangs clashed, which resulted to the murder of two persons.

“On Monday night, just some minutes past 10 :00pm, we heard gunshots and discovered that our recognised chief has been kidnapped. We don’t know those behind the dastardly acts.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who also confirmed the incidents to newsmen, said the command has intensified efforts to ensure the kidnapped victim is rescued unhurt and the hoodlums apprehended.