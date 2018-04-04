The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers
4th April 2018 - Winnie Mandela: South Africa declares 10-day national mourning
4th April 2018 - Osinbajo to launch Economic Diplomacy Initiative tomorrow
4th April 2018 - Dutch lawyer becomes first person sentenced in Trump-Russia probe
4th April 2018 - Obiageli Precious 08167016049
4th April 2018 - Danjuma: Constitution guarantees self-defence –Nwabueze
4th April 2018 - Labour kicks against FG’s plan to reinstate suspended SEC DG
4th April 2018 - Equities open April bearish, as banks seek more collateral for loans
4th April 2018 - Construction work begins at $450m Tomaro Industrial Park
4th April 2018 - MPC members’ll retain existing rates –Experts
Home / National / Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers

Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers

— 4th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

At least two persons have been killed and a community leader kidnapped by gunmen in Rundele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. 

Daily Sun gathered that two rival cult gangs operating within Mgbuelia village in Rundele had clashed, leaving two persons dead, following an argument during the grand finale of their hunting expedition at the weekend.

A source within the community, Alex Igbani, who confirmed the attack to Daily Sun, said in a separate attack after the cult violence, yet-to-be-identified armed men invaded the residence of Chief Goodluck Umetor on Monday night and whisked him away at gunpoint.

Igbani said the whereabouts of Umetor have remained unknown, even as no contact has been established between the family members and the kidnappers. 

He said: “My brother, it all started on Sunday, when our village marked our cultural festival called hunting expedition. Two cult gangs clashed, which resulted to the murder of two persons.

“On Monday night, just some minutes past 10 :00pm, we heard gunshots and discovered that our recognised chief has been kidnapped. We don’t know those behind the dastardly acts.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who also confirmed the incidents to newsmen, said the command has intensified efforts to ensure the kidnapped victim is rescued unhurt and the hoodlums apprehended. 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers

— 4th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt At least two persons have been killed and a community leader kidnapped by gunmen in Rundele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.  Daily Sun gathered that two rival cult gangs operating within Mgbuelia village in Rundele had clashed, leaving two persons dead, following an argument during the grand…

  • Danjuma: Constitution guarantees self-defence –Nwabueze

    — 4th April 2018

    Romanus Okoye Elder statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, has backed former minister of defence, General Theophilus Y. Danjuma’s call to Nigerians to defend themselves against alleged killer herdsmen. He reiterated that the 1999 Constitution (as amended), guarantees every Nigerian the option of self-defence; if provoked or attacked. Nwabueze also noted that the Federal Government’s failure to…

  • Labour kicks against FG’s plan to reinstate suspended SEC DG

    — 4th April 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Organised Labour yesterday raised the alarm over plans by the Federal Government to reinstate the Director General, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, currently on suspension for corruption charges. The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), in a statement on Tuesday, warned that reinstating the suspected Director General  will further dent…

  • Equities open April bearish, as banks seek more collateral for loans

    — 4th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi Investor sentiments on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) strengthened into the first trading day of April and the beginning of the second quarter as financial markets across the country resumed from the Easter break. Accordingly, the Year-to-Date gain dropped to 6.83 per cent even as the All Share Index (ASI),…

  • Construction work begins at $450m Tomaro Industrial Park

    — 4th April 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Construction work has finally commenced on Tomaro Industrial Park, which was pronounced a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) by the Federal Government in line with its effort to industrialise the nation’s economy through building of industrial clusters across the country. During the site tour with journalists yesterday in Lagos, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Integrated…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share