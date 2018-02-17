The Sun News
Home / Business / Gulfstream G500 Jet launches in Nigeria

Gulfstream G500 Jet launches in Nigeria

— 17th February 2018

The all-new Gulfstream G500 business jet made its Nigerian debut this week, with Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation’s senior executives visiting Nigeria to give current and potential customers an opportunity to experience firsthand the new aircraft’s cutting-edge technology, unparalleled comfort and superior craftsmanship.

The Gulfstream G500 business jet was on display for private viewing at the ExecuJet Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Friday, February 16 and today, the 17th.

At a networking event attended by senior leaders from diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy, Commercial Counsellor Brent Omdahl reaffirmed the strong economic ties between the United States and Nigeria.

“The U.S. Foreign Commercial Service continues to facilitate long term business relationships between companies from the United States and Nigeria. We are excited to welcome this stellar group from the Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation to share their experience and expertise with Nigerian business executives,” Omdahl said.    

Private aviation is a growing industry in Nigeria, which is home to more than 20 Gulfstream business aircraft, most of them large-cabin, long-range jets capable of connecting companies and business owners with their corporate interests around the globe.  The Gulfstream G500, for example, can fly 8,149 km at nine-tenths the speed of sound, easily carrying passengers from Lagos to London or Moscow. At Mach 0.85, the aircraft can travel 9,630 km, linking Lagos with Caracas or Mumbai.

