Home / National / Group commends Kalu over resolve to remain in APC
KALU

Group commends Kalu over resolve to remain in APC

— 2nd August 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba

A group, Concerned Abians for Good Governance and Justice (CAGGJ), has commended former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, over his resolve to remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite gale of defections that has hit the party in the past weeks.

There were reports in some quarters that Kalu might dump the APC to the main opposition party, given that some of his friends and associates in the ruling party have joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and for the fact that some of his recent posters do not have the APC logo. Reacting however, the former Abia State governor said he had no plans to dump APC for the PDP, insisting instead, he would retire from politics.

Kalu’s media aide, Kunle Oyewumi, in a release said reports linking his principal with defection to PDP was not only mischievous and false, but the handiwork of political jobbers and speculators.

READ ALSO: Ugwuanyi seeks ties with ICAN on management of public funds

In a statement, CAGGJ co-ordinator, Egwu D. Uwa said Kalu’s decision to remain in APC despite all odds remains one of the best political decisions he has taken in recent times.

Uwa recalled that when Kalu joined the APC, some persons who do not know the nation’s political workings taunted him for joining what they termed ‘Hausa’ party.

