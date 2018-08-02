Ugwuanyi seeks ties with ICAN on management of public funds

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has sought the assistance of members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and similar professional organisations in his administration’s efforts towards entrenching fiscal discipline and transparency in the management of public funds.

Governor Ugwuanyi said such administrative principles of accountability and transparency have helped his administration to reduce wastage and leakages in the finance of the state, adding that the collaboration will not only “encourage greater public participation in both the making and implementation of government policies,” but will also strengthen the people’s trust in government.

The governor, who spoke at the 2018 Eastern Zonal Accountants Conference of ICAN, held in Enugu on Tuesday, described the institute as a professional body that has contributed immensely to the development of the nation’s financial sector as well as the effective implementation of fiscal policies.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, emphasised the importance of the conference towards the “adoption of measures that would ensure rapid economic growth and expansion for the nation, especially in this period of mounting fiscal challenges.

“As an organisation embodying professional accountants in both public and private sectors in Nigeria, ICAN’s contributions to the development of the nation’s financial sector and the effective implementation of fiscal policies, cannot be overemphasised,” the governor said.