– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Ugwuanyi seeks ties with ICAN on management of public funds
2nd August 2018 - Martinez scores but MLS All-Stars fall to Juventus in front of record crowd
2nd August 2018 - Buhari visits his Abuja campaign office
2nd August 2018 - APC appoints Nobena Ag. spokesperson
2nd August 2018 - Illegal logging, grazing destroying park life in Taraba – CP
2nd August 2018 - Saraki’s defection and change of order
2nd August 2018 - We’re yet to receive N43b debt refund from FG – Anambra govt.
2nd August 2018 - FG’ll use Nigeria Air to stem capital flight in aviation sector – Kalu
2nd August 2018 - Arsenal Vs Chelsea: 3 players who impressed – Good old Guendouzi… again
2nd August 2018 - Ekiti poll: My running mate, others betrayed me, says ADP flagbearer
Home / National / Ugwuanyi seeks ties with ICAN on management of public funds
UGWUANYI

Ugwuanyi seeks ties with ICAN on management of public funds

— 2nd August 2018

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has sought the assistance of members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and similar professional organisations in his administration’s efforts towards entrenching fiscal discipline and transparency in the management of public funds.

Governor Ugwuanyi said such administrative principles of accountability and transparency have helped his administration to reduce  wastage and leakages in the finance of the state, adding that the collaboration will not only “encourage greater public participation in both the making and implementation of government policies,” but will also strengthen the people’s trust in government.

The governor, who spoke at the 2018 Eastern Zonal Accountants Conference of ICAN, held in Enugu on Tuesday, described the institute as a professional body that has contributed immensely to the development of the nation’s financial sector as well as the effective implementation of fiscal policies.

READ ALSO: Buhari visits his Abuja campaign office

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy,  Cecilia Ezeilo, emphasised the importance of the conference towards the “adoption of measures that would ensure rapid economic growth and expansion for the nation, especially in this period of mounting fiscal challenges.

“As an organisation embodying professional accountants in both public and private sectors in Nigeria, ICAN’s contributions to the development of the nation’s financial sector and the effective implementation of fiscal policies, cannot be overemphasised,” the governor said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UGWUANYI

Ugwuanyi seeks ties with ICAN on management of public funds

— 2nd August 2018

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has sought the assistance of members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and similar professional organisations in his administration’s efforts towards entrenching fiscal discipline and transparency in the management of public funds. Governor Ugwuanyi said such administrative principles of accountability and transparency have helped his administration to…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari visits his Abuja campaign office

    — 2nd August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday evening, visited the headquarters of his presidential campaign, in Abuja. The President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, stated this on his Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad. Bashir who posted pictures of the visit, said President Buhari was accompanied on the visit by the campaign’s Director-General, Rotimi Amaechi;…

  • NABENA

    APC appoints Nobena Ag. spokesperson

    — 2nd August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rose from several hours of meeting approving the appointment of Yekini Nabena as acting National Publicity of the party. The national leadership also cancelled the state congress earlier conducted in Cross River State, stressing that the conduct was not in conformity…

  • LOGGING

    Illegal logging, grazing destroying park life in Taraba – CP

    — 2nd August 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Conservator of Park (CP), Gashaka-Gumti National Park, in Taraba State, Mr. Yuhanna Saidu, has identified increasing illegal logging activities and indiscriminate grazing as major man-made factors killing park life in the state. Saidu spoke, on Tuesday, at an event to commemorate the World Rangers Day in Serti, headquarters of Gashaka Local…

  • ANAMBRA

    We’re yet to receive N43b debt refund from FG – Anambra govt.

    — 2nd August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Anambra State Government, on Wednesday, said it was yet to receive the refunds of the N43 billion owed it by the Federal Government for federal projects executed by the state. The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh had, last weekend, disclosed that the Federal Government had approved N37.95…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share