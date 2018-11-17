NAN

Rivers State Gov. Nyesom Wike and Nigeria’s Super Eagles stand-in captain Ahmed Musa, among others, were winners at the 2018 Nigerian Sports Awards held in Lagos on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual award’s seventh edition was held at the Eko Hotels and Suite, Victoria Island in Lagos.

The event had in attendance the top men and women in the sports circle in Nigeria, such as Hakeem Olajunwon, Daniel Igali, Odunayo Adekuoroye, among others.

Wike emerged winners as the Sports Governor of the Year for his unrelenting support to sports in Nigeria, beating Lagos State counterpart Akinwumi Ambode and Delta State’s Ifeanyi Okowa.

For the Sportsman of the Year, Africa’s highest-ranked table tennis player, Aruna Quadri who is world-ranked 20th, won to beat D’Tigers player Ike Diogu and Musa.

READ ALSO Baxter ridicules Gov. Okowa’s $25‚000 largesse

In the Sportswoman of the Year category, Evelyn Akhator got the gong, as she warded off opposition from Odunayo Adekuoroye and Simidele Adeagbo.

Eagles sensation Musa stole the show for the Footballer of the Year award, by beating teammate Kenneth Omeruo and Super Falcons sensation Rasheedat Ajbade.

For the Basketball Player of the Year, team captain, of the all-conquering DTigress team, Evelyn Akhator, took the gong beating Nigerias basketball player Ike Diogu and fellow teammate, Adora Elonu.

The Sports Administrator of the Year, the President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih took the lead beating Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigeria Basketball President Musa Kida and Boye Oyerinde.

The Wrestler of the Year went to the Silver medalist at the just concluded Commonwealth games in Austria, Odunayo Adekuoroye as she beat others, John Emmanuel and Blessing Oburududu.

For the Coach of the Year, the Para-Lifting Coach, Are Feyisetan beat the Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr and DTigers Coach, Otis Hugley.

The Racket Sportsperson of the Year award went to ace badminton player Yemisi Olatunji, just as Seam Master Lagos ITTF competition winners, Aruna Quadri and Marylove Edwards.

The Para (Special) Sports Person of the Year award went to ace para lifter and Commonwealth gold medalist and world record holder Esther Oyema, beating Bose Omolayo and Paul Kehinde.

Also, while the track and field star of the year award was won by ace sprinter, Tobiloba Amusan, who saw only Ese Brume and Joy Udoh-Gabriel.

For the team sports person of the year, a member of the Bobsled Team at the Winter Olympics, Seun Adigun beat Kingsley Okubuike to emerge winners for her efforts at the Winter Olympics.

The Discovery of the Year Award went to Joy Udoh-Gabriel who beat Simisola Balogun and Rasheed Omidiji.

In the Media Category, for the Journalist of the Year (Print), Gowon Akpodonor of The Guardian Newspaper emerged winners.

He beat others in the category,Tana Aiyejana of the Punch, Chibike Chukwu and Shina Okeleji.

The Photo Journalist of the Year went to Akeem Salau who beats Segun Aderinto and Ganiyu Yusuf.

The Journalist of the Year Award (Radio) went to George Essien of Akwa Ibom Radio to beat Kayode Hammed and Olawale Adigun.

2018 Sportswomen of the Year Akhator said the award was a big motivation for her, adding that her team, DTigress would not let the fans down.

“This award will surely encourage me to do more for the country because that means people are putting notice on our achievements and I can only get better.

“For the team, DTigress we have promised to put more efforts at making the team the best in Africa, and we will not relent in our efforts at qualifying for the Olympics,’’ she said.