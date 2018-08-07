Gov. Masari sends list of council chairmen to House for screening

NAN

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has sent list of 34 chairmen of transition committees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The House Leader, Hambali Faruq, made this known on Tuesday during plenary session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Masari dissolved the council chairmen in July 2015 and since then had not reconstituted any.

Consequently, directors of administration and finance had been overseeing the affairs of the councils.

Faruq said that the action of the governor was in line with Section 80 of Local Governments Laws.

He added that the formation of the committees would enable the state government to bring rapid development to rural areas in the state.