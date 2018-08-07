– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Ortom condemns police invasion of NASS
7th August 2018 - 48-year-old fake soldier bags 3 months in jail
7th August 2018 - JUST IN: Oshiomhole, APC senators in crucial meeting
7th August 2018 - Certificate saga: Adeleke knows fate tomorrow
7th August 2018 - How we will tackle oil theft, vandalism in Bayelsa–NSCDC
7th August 2018 - Landlord docked for allegedly converting residential house to church
7th August 2018 - President Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire grants amnesty to wife of ex-leader Gbagbo
7th August 2018 - 18 policemen die in Taliban attacks
7th August 2018 - Congo health ministry confirms arrival of experimental Ebola vaccines
7th August 2018 - Trader who stabbed neighbour with broken bottle jailed 5 months
Home / National / Ortom condemns police invasion of NASS
ORTOM

Ortom condemns police invasion of NASS

— 7th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemnede Tuesday morning’s invasion of the National Assembly by the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) even as he urged all patriots to resist the impunity.

“I condemn police invasion of the National Assembly and urge patriotic Nigerians to reject this impunity which is an assault on our democracy. We cannot afford to remain the laughing stock of the world,” he stated.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, and made available to Daily Sun, Governor Ortom maintained that the action of the security operatives is capable of making the country a laughing stock and could degenerate into lawlessness.

“There are rules and procedures as well as Constitutional provisions that govern the conduct of the business of the National Assembly and any attempt to break them is condemnable.”

Governor Ortom, who noted that a similar breach of democratic norms, is also currently happening in Benue State House of Assembly, warned that if it is not contained at the highest level, the impunity would spread across the country.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Oshiomhole, APC senators in crucial meeting

The governor stated that the action of the security agencies was an infringement on the fundamental rights of freedom of association of Nigerians, which must be resisted.

Ortom wondered why the Federal Government is seeing nothing wrong with those defecting from the PDP to the APC but is bent on persecuting those leaving the ruling party.

While saying that the Presidency only denied any role in the Benue saga, Governor Ortom regretted that the same Presidency did not follow up with any sanctions for those responsible.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ORTOM

Ortom condemns police invasion of NASS

— 7th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemnede Tuesday morning’s invasion of the National Assembly by the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) even as he urged all patriots to resist the impunity. “I condemn police invasion of the National Assembly and urge patriotic Nigerians to reject this impunity which is…

  • fake soldier

    48-year-old fake soldier bags 3 months in jail

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN A fake soldier, 48-year-old Hamza Ismaila is to spend the next 90 days in jail, a Minna Magistrates’ Court ruled on Tuesday. The convict was found guilty of parading himself as a soldier. Tried for wearing Nigerian Army camouflage, T-shirt and trouser, Ismaila had pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency. Magistrate…

  • SENATORS

    JUST IN: Oshiomhole, APC senators in crucial meeting

    — 7th August 2018

    …DIG sighted at APC headquarters Alleged moves by senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to oust Senate President Bukola Saraki gathered further momentum, on Tuesday, as the some senators are currently meeting. The meeting is coming on the day that the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and…

  • Abiakam-Omanu

    How we will tackle oil theft, vandalism in Bayelsa–NSCDC

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bayelsa, says the command will leverage on inter-service collaboration to curb oil theft and vandalism Abiakam-Omanu, who spoke on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to Gov. Seriake Dickson in Yenagoa, gave an assurance that the corps would work closely…

  • LANDLORD

    Landlord docked for allegedly converting residential house to church

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN A 42-year-old landlord, Sunday Agbo was, on Tuesday, arraigned in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, over alleged criminal breach of trust and converting part of a property he rented out to a church. Agbo of Plot 692, Durumi District, Abuja, was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on criminal breach of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share