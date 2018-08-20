– The Sun News
TOLERANCE

Gov. Bello urges Muslims to imbibe spirit of tolerance

— 20th August 2018

NAN

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, has urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of tolerance as the country approaches the 2019 general elections.

He gave the advice during a state broadcast to mark the 2018 Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Minna on Monday.

“We need to play politics by the rules because what binds us as `Nigerlites’ is greater than our political differences, especially as we approach the 2019 general elections,” he said.

Bello urged Muslims to also imbibe the lessons that underline the celebration and reinforce the spirit of sacrifice, tolerance, sympathy, devotion to duty and promotion of harmonious co-existence.

He called on the people to continue to support government at all levels and pledged to prioritise qualitative health care delivery as well as expand access to quality education, especially in rural communities.

According to him, government would work towards ensuring increased urban and rural roads, improved water supply and development of women and youths through sustainable empowerment programmes.

The governor, however, commended the continuous support of traditional and religious leaders and appealed to the people to be law abiding during and after the celebration.

He advised the people to report suspicious acts of  breaching public peace to the nearest security outfit.

