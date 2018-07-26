GOtv Boxing Night star and African Boxing Union featherweight title champion, Waidi “Skoro” Usman of Nigeria, will on Sunday seek to add the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Africa super featherweight title to his list of achievements when he confronts South Africa’s Azinga Fuzile in East London, South Africa.

The fight for the vacant title will hold in the city’s Orient Centre. Skoro, who had previously won the national and West African featherweight titles at different editions of GOtv Boxing Night, became the continental champion last December at GOtv Boxing Night 14.

He had previously lost a bid for the ABU title to Uganda’s Edward “Shaka” Kakembo.