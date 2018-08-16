The golden girls from Anambra

The girls from Anambra State, who won gold in the Technovation Challenge, hold aloft the torch of hope for a nation in political doldrums. They show that the future can, indeed, be bright in spite of the political machinations of their fathers and grandfathers.

The team, led by Uchenna Onwuamaegbu Ugwu, according to reports, defeated representatives of other technological giants, including the USA, Spain, Turkey, Uzbekistan and China, to clinch the gold medal. The young lasses, who have now become Africa’s golden girls, are Promise Nnalue, Jessica Osita, Nwabuaku Ossai, Adaeze Onuigbo and Vivian Okoye. The girls, under the tutelage of Ugwu, spent five months researching and developing FD-Detector, an application, which swept through 2,000 other applications to get to the finals in San Francisco. The software has the potential of tackling the challenge of fake pharmaceutical products in Nigeria. The technovation event is for girls across the world to identify a problem in their community and develop an Android application that would address those problems. It is indeed heartening that 115 countries participated in the qualifiers but only 12 teams from across the world were selected for the pitch in Silicon Valley. It is even more so that these college girls from Anambra made the winning pitch.

They have caught world attention by this feat. Coming ahead of girls from countries that drive technology, it shows that all hope is not lost for this nation. Nigerians can hold their own in the comity of nations. Nigerian professionals occupy strategic positions in top-rated firms outside the nation’s shores. It is instructive that these techno whiz kids were groomed in a mission school in Onitsha, a town noted for trading and business. There is more to Onitsha than the nation knows. Ragina Pacis Secondary School, Onitsha, from where the girls rooted, belonged to the church but was forcibly taken over by government, alongside several others in years gone by. Those schools went into decay across board and former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, took the bull by the horns and returned the schools to their original owners and still funded the schools so that the citizens do not pay through their nose to send their children there. Obi took the bold step and his successor, Governor Willie Obiano, saw the great wisdom in the move and followed in his predecessor’s footsteps in the noble move. Today, the state has begun to reap the fruit of that wise move. It would be a malaria-induced dream to imagine that the school, remaining in the direct purview of government, could have achieved this feat. It would have been decrepit and not conducive for learning. Perhaps it begs the question to ask why public schools hardly stand to be counted for such outings. The Anambra example is ironical in the clear fact that government also funds the church-managed schools as it does public schools. Why then does one outshine the other? Is it in their stars or in their gods, as some writers given to poetic expressions would ask? The answer lies somewhere between management and monitoring, with the former taking higher leap in ranking.