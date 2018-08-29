Golden Eaglets set for the 2019 U-17 AFCON

The Golden Eaglets set to leave the shores of Nigeria for the zonal qualifiers for the 2019 U-17 AFCON in Niger on Friday the 31st of August 2018.

The team was originally scheduled to take off from Abuja, today.

According to the NFF executives, who met in Abuja on Monday, concluded the U17 eagles would leave for Niger by Friday.

The team had been charged to qualify for the tournament in Tanzania next year.

The Nigerian boys will begin their campaign in Niger on September 3 against Burkina Faso.

Benin Republic and Cote d’Ivoire were also drawn in Group B.

The Eaglets have also been tasked to win the zonal qualifiers to advance to the 2019 U17 AFCON in Tanzania.