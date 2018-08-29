Lokomotiv Moscow of Russia defender, Brian Idowu has identified Atletico Madrid of Spain striker, Diego Costa as one striker he would not love to come up against.

Although he disclosed that he had not once played against the fiery Spanish star, Idowu said seeing the former Chelsea hit-man looked fearsome anytime he is in action sends bolts of apprehension running through his mind.

The former Amkar Perm of Russia fullback also spoke glowingly about Bayern Munich’s Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski, but quickly interjected that he survived that threat during a pre-World Cup friendly between Nigeria and Poland in March.

However, Idowu, who starred for Nigeria at the World Cup in his country of birth, stressed that Costa is the one he felt would be most difficult for him to face as an opponent.

Idowu disclosed: ”I have not played against him yet, but I think it’s Diego Costa. A big and strong striker with excellent dribbling likes to intimidate, annoying.

“Of those with whom I came across on the field, the biggest impression was made by Lewandowski.

”He is quite strong and powerful, I realized this when I entered the first single combat. He is always in search of the ball and a chance. You cannot lose concentration for a second.”