God is Good Motors' goes mobile
  God is Good Motors’ goes mobile

By Chinenye Anuforo
Indigenous road transport company, God is Good Motors (gigm.com) has pioneered a new transport service mode adopting the ICT option with the launch of a bus travel mobile app.

Management of the company announced to the media that the mobile platform is to ensure better service to the clients and a way of adapting their business to modern and global trend.

They stated that since most business services are internet based today, they had to yield to the desire of travelers to make their journey easier and compatible with today’s business trends where all forms of travel channels have adapted to the internet leverage.

“Airlines, maritime transport and others take advantage of the internet era and benefits in business and we have a feeling that if the Nigerian economy would grow as expected, the transport sector must undergo reforms to make it adaptable to modern business features.

“I have a feeling that Nigerian economy would not evolve to modernity until the land transport sub-sector complies with modern business trends to make it easier to use. Up till now, at least 85 of the Nigerian transport pool, human and cargo is still handled by the land segment and we must adapt it the trends of flexibility, comfort better service because we are a major player controlling a large percentage of the market share,” the operations manager said.

“If a passenger is to travel by air from one city to another in Nigeria, she or he sits in the comfort of her room or office and on the cellphone, book, pay and even check-in picking a seat, so why wouldn’t that be possible for the land transport?

We thought about all these and felt we should champion that upgrade to enable our passengers have our mobile app on their phones like the Uber and other cab hailing apps. Through that, they can book pay, check in online and come to the office at their leisure to embark on their trip.”

