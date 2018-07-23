Giwa remains NFF chairman – Minister— 23rd July 2018
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung has insisted that Ambassador Chris Giwa remains the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
The minister, in a statement he personally signed yesterday, while reacting to the reinstatement of Amaju Pinnick stated that nothing has changed after the Supreme Court ruling and Orders of the Federal High Court in Jos on the NFF on April 27, 2018.
Barrister Dalung said in a statement that the status quo remains.
“As far as I am concerned, nothing has changed. There is no development after the Supreme Court ruling of April 27, 2018 and the Federal High Court Order of 5th June 2018 because the court has not vacated the order.
“Those who are presently trying to instigate confusion, using the name of the President must be aware that the President cannot go against the rule of law. The Order issued by the court has not been vacated and the President cannot vacate a court order because there are clear-cut processes of doing that.
READ ALSO DSS, Pinnick’s board members storm NFF office
“What happened in the NFF today (yesterday) is security excesses but it will be sorted out. The Federal government is urging members of the public to remain calm as it is doing its best to resolve the crises in the Nigeria Football Federation.
“The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has already initiated a process of trying to bring the stakeholders together, to work out a road map out of this quagmire. The Stakeholders’ meeting billed for Tuesday July 24, 2018 (today) will still go ahead as planned.
“We want to assure Nigerians that Government is sorting out the grey areas but nobody should drag the name of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria into this. The President is an advocate of the Rule of Law and he cannot be associated with the security excesses of a breach of the Rule of Law.
“We urge the civil servants in the federation to remain calm and go about their normal duties,” the statement added.
