Pinnick's-led

DSS, Pinnick’s board members storm NFF office

— 23rd July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The secretariat of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), was thrown into temporary confusion when the members of the Amaju Pinnick’s-led Executive Committee led by the second Vice President, Shehu Dikko stormed the Glass House on Monday.

The stern-looking operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) was jolted to their feet on sighting three exotic cars they came mistaking them for Amb. Chris Giwa-led faction.

It however took the quick intervention of the General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, to calm the battle-ready security agents, informing them they are the right persons.

READ ALSO Army restates commitment to professionalism

Shortly after the mild drama, the board members comprising the chairman technical sub-committee, Ahmed Yusuf Fresh and chairman of chairmen, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, have held closed door meeting with Sanusi before leaving the secretariat.

Meanwhile, fielding questions from sports writers, Sanusi thanked the federal government, noting: “The federal government of Nigeria deserves commendations for what happened today.

“It is better imagined what would have happened to the youths of this country if FIFA had ban Nigeria. Look at the thousands of youths that would have lost their means of livelihood especially from domestic and international club levels and those that would have missed signing their foreign contracts.

“The number of youths that would have lost their jobs would have become a nuisance to the society. We are not talking of the referees and others surviving on football. The federal government has really saved the youths.

“My advice to football stakeholders is just to remind them that we are signatory youths the rules and regulations guiding football administration in Nigeria.  In whatever we want you do, we must abide by the statutes of FIFA and CAF.

“We should realize that God will judge us in whatever we do. We know the truth and those that stand by the truth know it.

“What I have to tell the staff is to stop being political in their behaviour and actions as civil servants. They should remember that they have responsibility to protect Nigeria in whatever they do,” he said.

On what becomes of the changes and appointments made by the Giwa board, he said: “We are not aware of any changes but I have told the staff to do their job without bias.”

Reacting to the suspended NFF election, the Glass House scribe said: “I actually don’t want to comment on it but you know that there are many challenges.

“However, it us only the congress that would meet to decide what to do next. Our major concern now is to stabilize the office and endure they we to whet we are supposed to do. The issue of election will come latter.”

