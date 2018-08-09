Nigeria’s preparations for the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group D matchday2 has been given a timely boost with Monday Gift putting herself in contention for selection against Haiti.

The news will be warmly welcomed by coach Christopher Danjuma who is desperate to have every player available following the narrow 1-0 loss to Germany in the Group opener on Monday.

Gift, who is on the books of FC Robo Queens missed the clash with the three-time champions due to accumulation of cards.

She took part in the team’s training sessions and looked sharp ahead of the make or mar game against Haiti.

A left footed dazzler, Gift will add power and mobility to the team’s chemistry if fielded in the second Group tie.

The Falconets will battle with their Haiti counterparts in Saint Malo on Thursday.