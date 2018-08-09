Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea for £35million on a six-year deal.

The goalkeeper will complete his medical on Thursday morning and be presented at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Thursday afternoon at 12pm BST.

Mateo Kovacic will move in the other direction and join the Blues on a season-long loan once Courtois’ deal has been finalised.

A statement from Chelsea read: ‘Chelsea and Real Madrid have tonight agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Thibaut Courtois subject to the agreement of personal terms and passing a medical.

‘Subject to the completion of the deal Mateo Kovacic will join the Blues on a season-long loan.’