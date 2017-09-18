Embrace vocational programmes, German Consul to Nigerian youth

The Consul-General of Germany in Lagos, Mr Ingo Herbert, on Monday enjoined more young Nigerians to begin to engage themselves in vocational programmes that would make them employable.

Herbert gave the advice in Lagos at the graduation ceremony of 19 young Nigerians that benefited from the German Dual Vocational Training (DVT) Partnership with Nigeria.

The Consul-General, who was represented by the Consulate’s Commercial, Political, Cultural and Press Attaché, Mr Sebastian Polzin, said that Germany had always encouraged DVT for young men and women.

“We want to also see more young Nigerians engage themselves in vocational training; this way, unemployment would be reduced.

“We want Nigerians to know that Germany, through vocational training, is providing 60 per cent of jobs to people.

“We also truly believe that Nigeria can adapt vocational training to reduce unemployment and actively encourage her young men and women,’’ he said.

Herbert advised the graduands to ensure that they apply the skills acquired during the training and be good Ambassadors of the DVT wherever they would find themselves.

The Project Coordinator of DVT in Nigeria, Mr Stephen Awoyele, said that the graduands were trained as apprentices in Industrial Electronics, Industrial Mechanics, Technical Facility Management and Office Administration.

Awoyele said that the graduands were the second batch of apprentices after the graduation of the first batch in 2015.

The Coordinator, who expressed confidence in the graduands, also urged them to be good Ambassadors of the DVT with Nigeria in their future endeavours.

“I leave you, apprentices, with this popular word of Eleanor Roosevelt, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of the their dreams.’’

“So, as you step out to meet the world with your mind prepared and your skills tuned, I urge you to set your direction with a positive attitude and strong spirit,’’ he said.

A beneficiary of the training, who spoke on behalf of other graduands, Mr Timothy Oyeleke, said that the training had equipped them with the needed skills for efficient services in their different fields.

Oyeleke commended the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, for introducing the DVT programme to Nigeria.

“We have, during our rigorous training, been equipped with skills that would enable us with professional requirements wherever we would find ourselves.

“In fact, we are now in possession of keys to unlock doors of prosperity, profitability and sustenance for our organisations,’’ he said.

The Vocational education and training partnership, being financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and conducted by Sequa gHmbH, is aimed at improving vocational education quality in Nigerian enterprises.

It is also aimed at contributing to the employability of more young Nigerian youth so as to reduce poverty in the country.

(Source: NAN)