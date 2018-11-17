It also requested same order to be given to the military forces against the use of life bullets to quell civil disturbances, and to the police to provide protection to any group that engages in peaceful protest in accordance with democratic law.

CAN President Samson Olasupo Ayokunle made the suggestion when its leadership held a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The meeting was to appreciate the president for his effort towards Nigeria’s peace, unity and good governance, and also point out areas that need require urgent presidential attention. Ayokunle told the president about the importance of the forthcoming elections in the life of Nigeria’s democratic journey and the need to strengthen the credibility of the electoral process, suggesting that security agencies, officials of electoral umpire remain apolitical. He also stressed the importance of rule of law in democracy, thus, appealing the president to obey the court orders that granted bail to Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and Leader of the Shiites, Malam Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. He said: “This would obviously ease tension and give more credit to your administration alongside the respect that would come from the international community.”