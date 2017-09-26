The Sun News
Former Rep wants quality education for youths

— 26th September 2017

A former member of the House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko has described the youths as hope of the future if their potentials could be harnessed through quality education.

He said this during a recent Back to School Programme organized at Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State by Anioma Youths Network for Development (AYND); a non-governmental organization(NGO)

Speaking through Mr. Chike Okolo who represented him, Nwoko stated the need to celebrate the youths because “they are the future of the society. He further quoted South Africa’s former nationalist and President, Nelson Mandela as saying that “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

According to him, there must be a deliberate effort towards providing empowerment for the youths through education. To achieve this, he assured that he would continue to make impact through support to the education of the less privileged ones in the society, just as he called on those willing to join him in keeping the vision on education to come on board.

Earlier in his speech, the founder of the NGO, Mr. Odita Sunday, said the NGO was historically founded with the youths as its focus and among other things, to advance issues that affect their lives. He added that the maiden edition of the Back to School Programme  was planned to take place now that primary and secondary schools in the country just resumed for the 2017/2018 academic year.

No fewer than 130 students and pupils from various secondary and primary schools in Onicha-Ugbo, Ubulu-Uku, Issele-Uku, Obior, Igbodo all in Anioma area (Delta North Senatorial District) got school bags, notebooks, mathematical sets, biros and other accessories to aid them as the 2017/2018 school year begins.

