Why forgiveness benefits you MORE

Forgiveness is intertwined with many emotions – resentment, grief, rage, sadness, hurt, betrayal, vulnerability, anger and fear are often part of the experience.

Bisi Daniels

The spiritual reasons for choosing to forgive are powerful. People must have asked for God’s forgiveness repeatedly during the fasting season and that that leaves them with no justification for refusing to forgive others who have offended them. One good favour you can do for yourself this fasting season is to forgive all who have offended you unconditionally. It is not just because the God you have been worshipping demands it; it is good for your health and general wellbeing.