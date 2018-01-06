New Year resolutions couples should make

It’s a new year. I want to wish all my readers a happy and prosperous 2018. You guys made 2017 fun, meaningful and great. Cheers to many more years of interaction, unlearning things and making relationships better.

I know most of you have New Year resolutions already. It’s okay to do that but did you set resolutions for your relationship?

Maybe you have been in a marriage for over a decade and you feel like you know your partner in and out so there’s no need for relationship resolutions. You are wrong.

Your relationship with your spouse or partner is as important as your job or business. If you don’t have peace at home or if you are emotionally drained from having issues with your partner, you won’t function well in other areas.

Ladies and gentlemen, make your relationship better in 2018. Don’t go into the new year with the same mindset with which you handled your relationship in the past. Things won’t change. They will remain the same. They might even get worse.

You can blame your partner all you want but if you don’t decide to do things differently, you people will continue fighting this year. No church attendance or prayer session can change that. So, if you want a change, create the change by taking some steps in the right direction.

Making New Year resolutions with your partner can help you stick to your promises and also strengthen your relationship.

You can start by doing things together. Men go out with your wives this year, you won’t drop dead. Enough of abandoning your women at home and taking off with the boys for hours, that’s unfair.

Cling to your wife. She’s your wife. Go out with her. Cook with her and for her. Go to the gym together and lose some weight. Don’t be complaining about how she’s out of shape while your pot belly looks like a five months old pregnant woman’s own.

Make sex a priority in your relationship. There is nothing more relaxing than enjoying some steamy sessions with your spouse. It saves you both from being cranky and acting out in anger.

Women, don’t develop headaches when it’s time for bedroom communion. Be ready for sex with your spouse. Guide his hands to where pleasures you and let him also know when he’s not hitting the right notes. There’s no shame in that. Enjoy more sex. Orgasms are healthy for you. Thank me later.

Men, stop rushing in and out of your women’s vagina like you are eating hot eba. Take time to work on

your woman’s body. Give her pleasure. Treat her right outside the bedroom and watch her surrender the keys to the kingdom willingly and without coercion.

Couples should minimise squabbling this year. If you are angry with your partner, it’s important to bring it up, but try to avoid petty arguments and insults. One fight isn’t a big deal, but over time, small hurtful comments can erode the foundation of your relationship. Pick your battles wisely. You don’t need to disturb the peace of your relationship over minor issues.

Communicate with your spouse when you feel bad about the things they do or say. Nigerian women, stop this nonsense behaviour of asking strangers on how to handle issues with your husbands. They are your husbands. If you can’t talk to your husband about things hurting you, why do you think it’s okay to tell strangers or outsiders the same thing?

Men, if your wife offends you, let her know. Stop the childish behaviour of avoiding food. You are not a baby. Stop rejecting food and learn to straighten out issues with your wives. I don’t know why women beg you people to eat. Women should stop begging you to eat, when you are hungry, you will eat. Stop the childish behaviour already!

Stop multitasking with technology this year. When you are spending time with your sweetie, banish buzzes, bleeps and chirps from your computer and phone. Don’t scroll through your texts while your partner is talking to you or message a friend while you are supposed to be planning dinner.

You may think you can do two things at once, but when you do, you are sending your partner the message that they are not worth your full attention. If you both have things you must do on your phone or computer, set a block of time aside to accomplish the tasks, and then move on with your evening.

Treat your partner as well as you treat your friends. Some people are good to friends but cruel to their spouses. Let it stop this year. Don’t take your spouse or partner for granted anymore. You might lose them forever.

Like family, you assume that they are in it for the long haul and you treat them anyhow. One day, you will wake up and discover that your partner left you long ago before the physical separation takes place.

Ask yourself if you say or do things to your partner that you wouldn’t do to your best friend, and if you discover that you do, adjust your behaviour accordingly. It must not happen overnight but keep at it. Don’t take your spouse for granted.

Don’t nod automatically as your spouse talks. Pay attention to what your spouse is saying and ask follow-up questions. This is one of the best things you can do for your relationship. Active listening is a skill that you have to hone with time and effort, but it’s incredibly important. Work at it. Your spouse needs you to listen to them.

This year, criticize less than you praise. When you spend a lot of time with someone, it becomes easy to overlook the things that are great about them. Instead of dwelling on your spouses’ bad habits, remind yourself of the reasons you fell for them in the first place. Then remind your spouse why you love them.

Couples who have been together for a long time tend to forget to compliment one another. Try to dish out three compliments for every criticism, and don’t be shocked if your spouse mirrors your actions. Shared appreciation breeds kindness and consideration, and what couple couldn’t use more of that?

Don’t forget to always play together. Infuse your relationship with lots of play time. Have pillow fights, talk in funny voices, and playfully tap each other’s buttocks. You shouldn’t be serious all the time. Play with your wife. Stop forming chief Omego all the time.

Stepping outside of your routine can bring you and your partner closer, and it will ensure that things never get boring between you. Madam, stop claiming holy Nweje when it comes to joking and playing with your husband. Be free with the man you married.