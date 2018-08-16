Forced migration goes round

Forced or benevolent migrations are all human manageable problems and require human solution as the sun or the moon enable such solutions.

Victor C. Ariole

After the Second World War the suffering in Europe orchestrated migration to Australia and it was highly selective and it was not different from the current seemingly malevolent migration seen in human trafficking and slave trade. It must have been the reason why Kanye West declared that slavery is a choice and some African Americans went hysteria and declared him insane. He was echoing what some of them also see as their saving grace as they couldn’t have imagined what their lives could have been as Africans die every day in the sea trying to cross to Europe.

Though, like African elite know, Africa is the continent to be notwithstanding the foolishness of the same elite in not knowing that the alfa risk disturbing other continents makes Africa a risk free continent. The current heat wave going on in the West and the draught ravaging the East are all issues that could necessitate migration which by Kanye’s assessment could either demand making choice between relocating or calling for the end time to happen.

Even Brazil that was colonized by the Portuguese saw the king of Portugal relocating to Brazil in the heat of fellow European King’s oppression and was safe in the midst of blacks who were transported en masse as slaves to Brazil and one gets disturbed when the far right in Brazil go on campaign trail denouncing the quota system in favour of the blacks as instituted by Lula. Those called the Moors in Africa today as well as the Maghreb are once known as the in-betweens in the European space and were greatly maltreated that they found in Africa a safe relocation continent as against committing suicide.

So, forced or benevolent migrations are all human manageable problems and require human solution as the sun or the moon enable such solutions. Whether heat waves, drought or flooding, the moon or the sun are at work to assuage the effects if only human beings could do their part in knowing how to “take cover”. That is what I noticed on the 9th of August, the day Nigeria’s own giant among others in the world of auditing, Akintola Williams, unscathed in the light of Enron, Peat Marwick, PricewaterhouseCoopers, was celebrating his 99th anniversary. He lives on and observes very well the limits of what makes humans human notwithstanding their great cerebral endowment. The moon at 6.30 am on the skies of Lagos seems to be soaking the high humidity content of the air that it turned reddened and about 2/3 full and shaded dark in crescent form on its western side. All one can imagine is that the eastern hemisphere is absorbing the excessive heat going on to liberate the West and people would say it is human population induced as Bill Gates fails to see reason that it does not a call for depopulating the earth. According to him the world needs a depopulation plan and he wants to champion it as he championed the grain bank.