How I lost my wife, first son in Mediterranean Sea – Ndigwe, Anambra bizman

Continuing the gripping tale, Ndigwe said that began calling his friends in different European countries, to ask them about his family but none of them had seen them. On further inquiries, Ndigwe learnt that the boat in which the wife and sons embarked on the voyage across the Mediterranean Sea had a problem very close to the Italian coast.

His words: “As they were approaching their target city, my wife out of joy stood up in the boat, probably to get a glimpse of the city. The boat tilted to one side and my son fell into the sea and was shouting, mummy, mummy. When my wife reached out to grab him and also fell into the sea. Though she was rescued, my son was not found. She was unconscious and vomiting a whitish substance. On the way to the hospital, she died. I have the video of the whole story because it was sent to me. My other two sons with her, who became stranded by the accident and her death, were rescued alive. When I heard this, I started calling my in-laws in Italy to help me locate my two surviving children, Tobechukwu Matthew Ndigwe and Ebubechukwu David Ndigwe – and eventually he found them where they were with the help of a lawyer. They also got the Nigerian embassy in Italy involved. When they saw the children, they were given my pictures to identify me. The older one excitedly shouted, ‘Daddy, daddy,’ and looking around thinking that I was close by. But they told them that I would come for them and then they went back to their office.