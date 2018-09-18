– The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2018 - Flooding: Edo, ECOWAS re-strategise on disaster management
18th September 2018 - Okorocha swears-in new SSG, others
18th September 2018 - Assets sales: Account for N112b, Rivers govt. tells Amaechi
18th September 2018 - Convention: We’ve been shut out of Eagle Square – SDP alleges
18th September 2018 - 2019: Gov. Yari’s endorsement tears Zamfara APC apart
18th September 2018 - Ojukwu’s family splits over Bianca
18th September 2018 - 2019: Ngige backs Ekwunife, buys her nomination form
18th September 2018 - I’m being persecuted for grazing law, says Gov. Ortom
18th September 2018 - 2019: CJ charges judges to conclude political cases
18th September 2018 - Adeosun: The fall of a rising star
Home / National / Flooding: Edo, ECOWAS re-strategise on disaster management
ECOWAS

Flooding: Edo, ECOWAS re-strategise on disaster management

— 18th September 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has said the state is partnering with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Early Warning Mechanism, for Nigeria to strengthen strategies for effective flood management and other related disasters.

Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, disclosed this when he declared open a two-day planning workshop for state governments on flood emergency management with the theme: ‘Building Flood Resistant Communities,’ at the Government House in Benin-City, Edo State.

He said the workshop was holding at a time the state is battling flooding as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency and the National Hydrological Agency for 2018.

“There is a great possibility of altering the pervading circumstance of flood disaster for the better, through concerted efforts such as this nature.

READ ALSO: Assets sales: Account for N112b, Rivers govt. tells Amaechi

“Owing to what has been experienced in the past and very recently, there is the need for a shift in old beliefs and approaches. We must have robust plans about how to mitigate the effects of natural disasters on us and our environment; even when we cannot do much about stopping such natural occurrences.”

Meanwhile, there are indications that the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may adopt indirect primaries (delegates option) to nominate candidates for the National and House of Assembly elections in 2019.

This tentative position was said to have been taken by the state caucus of the party, which met on Sunday, in Benin.

The 71-member caucus meeting was said to have been attended by over 85 percent of members, who preferred indirect primaries; as a result of lack of updated membership party register in  the state.

The caucus is expected to meet with the State Working Committee, today, to take a final decision on the mode of primary poll to adopt to nominate the party’s candidates. ahead of 2019, which will then be communicated to National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ECOWAS

Flooding: Edo, ECOWAS re-strategise on disaster management

— 18th September 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has said the state is partnering with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Early Warning Mechanism, for Nigeria to strengthen strategies for effective flood management and other related disasters. Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, disclosed this when he declared…

  • Rochas Okorocha

    Okorocha swears-in new SSG, others

    — 18th September 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, inaugurated Mark Uchendu as the new Secretary to the Government of Imo State (SGI} Kenneth Chidi Ejiogo, was also inaugurated as the new Chief of Staff, Government House. The duo replaced the former SGI, Mr. George Eche and Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu, who were…

  • AMAECHI

    Assets sales: Account for N112b, Rivers govt. tells Amaechi

    — 18th September 2018

    …Allegation, display of fright – APC Tony John,  Port Harcourt Rivers State Government has asked  the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi,  to account for the  $308 million (about N112 billion), being proceeds of the sale of the state’s gas turbine power stations allegedly  to Sahara Energy belonging to Mr. Tonye Dele Cole. In a statement…

  • EAGLE SQUARE

    Convention: We’ve been shut out of Eagle Square – SDP alleges

    — 18th September 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has accused the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)Administration of refusing to make the Eagle Square available for its convention slated for October. SDP’s National Secretary, Shehu Gabam, disclosed this recently at the party’s capacity-building workshop for states chairmen in Abuja. Gabam explained that since the party submitted its…

  • ZAMFARA

    2019: Gov. Yari’s endorsement tears Zamfara APC apart

    — 18th September 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. The recent endorsement of the Commissioner for Finance in Zamafara State, Alhaji Mukthar Shehu Idris, by Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari, as his successor, is tearing the fabric of the All Progressives Congress in the state into shreds. Yari’s endorsement of Idris and other legislative candidates for state and national assemblies is presently…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]