Flooding: Edo, ECOWAS re-strategise on disaster management— 18th September 2018
Tony Osauzo, Benin
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has said the state is partnering with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Early Warning Mechanism, for Nigeria to strengthen strategies for effective flood management and other related disasters.
Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, disclosed this when he declared open a two-day planning workshop for state governments on flood emergency management with the theme: ‘Building Flood Resistant Communities,’ at the Government House in Benin-City, Edo State.
He said the workshop was holding at a time the state is battling flooding as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency and the National Hydrological Agency for 2018.
“There is a great possibility of altering the pervading circumstance of flood disaster for the better, through concerted efforts such as this nature.
“Owing to what has been experienced in the past and very recently, there is the need for a shift in old beliefs and approaches. We must have robust plans about how to mitigate the effects of natural disasters on us and our environment; even when we cannot do much about stopping such natural occurrences.”
Meanwhile, there are indications that the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may adopt indirect primaries (delegates option) to nominate candidates for the National and House of Assembly elections in 2019.
This tentative position was said to have been taken by the state caucus of the party, which met on Sunday, in Benin.
The 71-member caucus meeting was said to have been attended by over 85 percent of members, who preferred indirect primaries; as a result of lack of updated membership party register in the state.
The caucus is expected to meet with the State Working Committee, today, to take a final decision on the mode of primary poll to adopt to nominate the party’s candidates. ahead of 2019, which will then be communicated to National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.
Flooding: Edo, ECOWAS re-strategise on disaster management— 18th September 2018
