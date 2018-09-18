– The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2018 - Assets sales: Account for N112b, Rivers govt. tells Amaechi
18th September 2018 - Convention: We’ve been shut out of Eagle Square – SDP alleges
18th September 2018 - 2019: Gov. Yari’s endorsement tears Zamfara APC apart
18th September 2018 - Ojukwu’s family splits over Bianca
18th September 2018 - 2019: Ngige backs Ekwunife, buys her nomination form
18th September 2018 - I’m being persecuted for grazing law, says Gov. Ortom
18th September 2018 - 2019: CJ charges judges to conclude political cases
18th September 2018 - Adeosun: The fall of a rising star
18th September 2018 - Angry APC supporters attack Zamfara gov’s convoy
18th September 2018 - PDP rakes in N918m from 140 presidential, governorship aspirants
Home / National / Assets sales: Account for N112b, Rivers govt. tells Amaechi
AMAECHI

Assets sales: Account for N112b, Rivers govt. tells Amaechi

— 18th September 2018

…Allegation, display of fright – APC

Tony John,  Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has asked  the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi,  to account for the  $308 million (about N112 billion), being proceeds of the sale of the state’s gas turbine power stations allegedly  to Sahara Energy belonging to Mr. Tonye Dele Cole.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, by the  Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, yesterday,  the state government said the assets were sold towards the end of Amaechi’s tenure.

Okah alleged that proceeds of the power stations were diverted to fund political activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC ).

“The Justice Omereji Commission of Inquiry investigated the spurious sales and indicted the Minister of Transportation and ,  instead of refunding the money, the minister rushed to court to set aside the findings of the Commission.

READ ALSO: Convention: We’ve been shut out of Eagle Square – SDP alleges

“He lost at the High Court and at the Court of Appeal. His appeal to the Supreme Court has  been abandoned because,  for over a year, he has failed to file a brief of argument.

“This is the reason the minister is arm-twisting his party members in the state and forcing Mr. Tonye Dele Cole on them, as their anointed flag-bearer in the 2019 governorship poll. The reason for Tonye Dele Cole is now better explained”.

The commissioner added that Cole’s choice is to  cover the skeletons in Amaechi’s cupboard.

“Instead of explaining why he took such contagious economic steps against the state, the former governor and Minister of Transportation is busy blackmailing the Government of Rivers state and supporting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to disobey existing court orders and harass the Government of Rivers State and her officials.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Rivers state government is not against the fight against corruption.

“Our case is that there are two perpetual court injunctions restraining the Commission from investigating the finances of Rivers state government and, until those injunctions are vacated by a superior court, the Commission is duty bound in law to respect it; irrespective of how worried the former governor may feel today,” Okah added.

Regardless,  APC’s state  Publicity Secretary,  Chris Finebone,  dismissed the state government’s allegation.

READ ALSO: Ojukwu’s family splits over Bianca

Finebone, in a  statement sent  to Daily Sun,  said Okah’s assertion was a classical display of the fright that has gripped his government “since the possibility of Tamunotonye Dele Cole flying the governorship flag of APC in Rivers state became public knowledge. No governorship aspirant will challenge him.

“On the matter of Tonye Cole’s businesses that cover energy, power and oil and gas within and outside Nigeria, it is absurd to talk about his company buying a single facility in Rivers state.

“Let those talking about it be informed that Tonye Cole’s organisation bought  a wide range of power plants from the federal government including as Egbin Power Plant, Afam Power Stations and others.

“The power plant sold by the state government to his company pales into insignificance even if his company had to pay twice…”

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AMAECHI

Assets sales: Account for N112b, Rivers govt. tells Amaechi

— 18th September 2018

…Allegation, display of fright – APC Tony John,  Port Harcourt Rivers State Government has asked  the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi,  to account for the  $308 million (about N112 billion), being proceeds of the sale of the state’s gas turbine power stations allegedly  to Sahara Energy belonging to Mr. Tonye Dele Cole. In a statement…

  • EAGLE SQUARE

    Convention: We’ve been shut out of Eagle Square – SDP alleges

    — 18th September 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has accused the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)Administration of refusing to make the Eagle Square available for its convention slated for October. SDP’s National Secretary, Shehu Gabam, disclosed this recently at the party’s capacity-building workshop for states chairmen in Abuja. Gabam explained that since the party submitted its…

  • ZAMFARA

    2019: Gov. Yari’s endorsement tears Zamfara APC apart

    — 18th September 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. The recent endorsement of the Commissioner for Finance in Zamafara State, Alhaji Mukthar Shehu Idris, by Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari, as his successor, is tearing the fabric of the All Progressives Congress in the state into shreds. Yari’s endorsement of Idris and other legislative candidates for state and national assemblies is presently…

  • BIANCA

    Ojukwu’s family splits over Bianca

    — 18th September 2018

    Why elders couldn’t intervene Magnus Eze, Enugu, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The senatorial ambition of the widow of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Bianca, has put a spanner in the family of the ex-Biafran leader. Daily Sun gathered that the attack by some of the Ikemba Nnewi’s children did not go down well with greater number of…

  • Ekwunife

    2019: Ngige backs Ekwunife, buys her nomination form

    — 18th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has thrown his weight behind Senator Uche Ekwunife for Anambra Central senatorial district contest in 2019, with the purchase of the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s senatorial nomination form for her. Disclosing this in Awka at the weekend in the presence of Ngige, Enugu State…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]