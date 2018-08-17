– The Sun News
17th August 2018 - Flood in Indian state kills 164 people, displaces 223,000
17th August 2018 - Pakistani lawmakers elect Imran Khan as new PM
17th August 2018 - I was elected to Edo people not political leaders — Obaseki
17th August 2018 - WHO expects more Ebola cases in Congo, can’t reach no-go areas
17th August 2018 - Germany set to ease laws to fill skilled labour gaps
17th August 2018 - NIMC registers 1.7 m in Kaduna
17th August 2018 - How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant
17th August 2018 - Sallah: FRSC vows not to release impounded vehicles until after festival
17th August 2018 - Juventus veteran Marchisio bids farewell to club after 25 years
17th August 2018 - Tribute night for Ras Kimono at COSON House … as artiste goes home Aug 25
Flood in Indian state kills 164 people, displaces 223,000
indian state

Flood in Indian state kills 164 people, displaces 223,000

— 17th August 2018

NAN

The worst floods in a century in the Indian state of Kerala have killed 164 people and forced more than 200,000 into relief camps, officials said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was due to visit the southwest state later on Friday as its chief minister said he was hoping the military could step up help for the rescue effort which is already using dozens of helicopters and hundreds of boats.

“I spoke to the defense minister this morning and asked for more helicopters,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told a news conference in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, adding that he planned to send 11 more helicopters to worst-hit places.

READ ALSO SARS overhaul: Delta CDHR demands holistic Police reform

“In some areas, airlifting is the only option … thousands are still marooned.” The floods began nine days ago and Vijayan said 164 people had been killed – some in landslides – with about 223,000 people forced into 1,568 relief camps.

The Indian state of Kerala is a major destination for both domestic and foreign tourists. The airport in the main commercial city of Kochi has been flooded and operations suspended until Aug. 26 with flights being diverted to two other airports in the state.

The office of the chief minister said heavy rain was falling in some places on Friday. More showers are expected over the weekend. Modi said on Twitter he would travel to Kerala “to take stock of the unfortunate situation”.

