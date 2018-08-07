– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Flood alert: NEMA tells prone communities to monitor movement of sea
7th August 2018 - Lassa fever outbreak claims one in Enugu
7th August 2018 - 2019: Lamido can transform Nigeria – Obasanjo
7th August 2018 - Trade ban: No threat of xenophobic attack on Nigerians – Ghanaian govt tells FG 
7th August 2018 - Zimbabwe’s opposition readies legal challenge to election
7th August 2018 - My mother’s cancer, death inspired me to study medicine – Graduate confesses
7th August 2018 - Ethiopian security forces kill 4 protesters 
7th August 2018 - Vidal pens Barca three-year deal 
7th August 2018 - Courtois goes AWOL 
7th August 2018 - Dortmund captures Witsel
Home / National / Flood alert: NEMA tells prone communities to monitor movement of sea
FLOOD

Flood alert: NEMA tells prone communities to monitor movement of sea

— 7th August 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, has warned that movement of sea must be constantly monitored by flood prone communities.

He said cases of unusual rise in the sea level should be immediately reported to disaster outfits for immediate action. This is even as the agency called for strengthened inter-agency collaboration by disaster stakeholders to effectively manage the situation.

READ ALSO: 2019: Lamido can transform Nigeria – Obasanjo

Maihaja spoke through the Coordinator Imo/Abia operations office of the agency, Mr. Evans Ugoh during an advocacy visit to disaster stakeholders in Imo and Abia States respectively. He said the essence of the advocacy visit was to ascertain level of readiness of disaster stakeholders in case of emergency. Maihaja said the advice to monitor sea level became necessary, following the recent flood alert raised by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FLOOD

Flood alert: NEMA tells prone communities to monitor movement of sea

— 7th August 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, has warned that movement of sea must be constantly monitored by flood prone communities. He said cases of unusual rise in the sea level should be immediately reported to disaster outfits for immediate action. This is even as the agency…

  • LASSA FEVER

    Lassa fever outbreak claims one in Enugu

    — 7th August 2018

    Magnus Eze and Raphael Ede, Enugu Lassa Fever disease has claimed one life in Enugu State. Commissioner for Health, Dr Fintan Ekochin, confirmed the incident, on Monday. He said the incident, which the source could not be immediately ascertained, was the only me. “We had a case of Lassa fever, unfortunately, he died. It’s a…

  • OBASANJO

    2019: Lamido can transform Nigeria – Obasanjo

    — 7th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed his confidence in the capacity and ability of the former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, to transform the country, if elected as Nigeria’s president in 2019. Obasanjo’s remark was contained in a statement signed by the  Social Media aide to Lamido,  Mansur Ahmed, and made available…

  • ban

    Trade ban: No threat of xenophobic attack on Nigerians – Ghanaian govt tells FG 

    — 7th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinu, Olivia Kalu, Abuja Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has assured the Federal Government that the ban on retail business in the country will not result in xenophobic attack on Nigerians. This was disclosed to reporters by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama after he had audience…

  • MAINSTREAM POLITICS

    South East should embrace mainstream politics – Ekwilo

    — 7th August 2018

    We must embrace mainstream politics because we cannot use APGA to attain the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. Chukwudi Nweje Chris Ekwilo is the Chairman Igbo Coalition in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter. He spoke on the Igbo agitation for the country’s president of Igbo extraction and why the Igbo need to…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share