Flood alert: NEMA tells prone communities to monitor movement of sea

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, has warned that movement of sea must be constantly monitored by flood prone communities.

He said cases of unusual rise in the sea level should be immediately reported to disaster outfits for immediate action. This is even as the agency called for strengthened inter-agency collaboration by disaster stakeholders to effectively manage the situation.

Maihaja spoke through the Coordinator Imo/Abia operations office of the agency, Mr. Evans Ugoh during an advocacy visit to disaster stakeholders in Imo and Abia States respectively. He said the essence of the advocacy visit was to ascertain level of readiness of disaster stakeholders in case of emergency. Maihaja said the advice to monitor sea level became necessary, following the recent flood alert raised by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).