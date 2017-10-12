FirstBank’s payment card issuance hits 10m

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been named the first financial institution in Nigeria and the West-Africa sub-region to issue 10 million cards to customers across the country.

This makes FirstBank the second bank in Africa to achieve this feat.

FirstBank has sustained its edge in payment card issuance with its Instant issuance/Instant activation technology, which was pioneered about seven years ago. This has also informed the bank’s consistency in maintaining the highest active card ratio in the industry.

According to its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Adesola Adeduntan, “delivering this feat is a testament to the bßank’s brand promise to put our customers first and continuously improve our business to serve them better”.

We can attest that our customers have become more technology savvy and we will continue to encourage this attitude with our commitment to world class service delivery as we work to ensure optimal performance and availability of all our alternative channels, to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers.