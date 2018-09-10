The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will soon go after the bank accounts of defaulting taxpayers who are raking in billions in Nigeria but not paying taxes, its Chairman, Tunde Fowler, has said. READ ALSO: FIRS asks General Electric for proof of $2m tax remittance The tax authority also said it would, through all banks in the country, do substitution on accounts for such identified taxpayers. It stated that there are over 6, 772 of such defaulting billionaire taxpayers that have been identified, leveraging on banks’ data.

Fowler, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting Thursday in Lagos, noted that most of such taxpayers who have between N1 billion and N5 billion in their accounts have no Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and have not filed any tax returns as taxpayers. His words: “What we have done is what we call substitution, which also is in our laws, which empowers us to appoint the banks as collection agents for tax. So, all these ones of TIN and no pay and no TIN and no pay, totaling 6,772, will have their accounts frozen or put under substitution pending when they come forward. First, they equally declined to come forward in 2016, they refused to come forward under VAT and are still operating here. So, we are putting them under notice that it is their civic responsibility to pay tax and to file returns on these accounts.”

Fowler explained further: "We looked at all businesses, partnerships, corporate accounts that have a minimum turnover of N1 billion per annum for the past three years. First of all, the law states clearly that before you open a corporate account, part of the opening documentation is the tax ID. From the 23 banks that we have analysed so far, we have 31,395 records. Out of which, effectively minus duplications, we had 18,602.