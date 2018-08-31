Soyinka warns Buhari

Chinelo Obogo and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari for advocating the subordination of the rule of law to national interest.

In a statement, yesterday, Prof. Soyinka described the president’s position as ‘dictatorial recidivism’ and a ploy meant to degrade the authority of the law. Soyinka is the latest in a long list of prominent Nigerians who have condemned Buhari for taking a stance which they considered not only undemocratic, but also a grand plot to violate the rule of law.

At the opening ceremony of the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which had the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen and hundreds of legal practitioners in attendance, Buhari had said his administration will continue to place national security and national interest above the rule of law.

But an angry Soyinka referred to the imprisonment of Buhari in 1985 after he was overthrown by the regime of the former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), saying he (Buhari) must have given a deep thought to his troubles under the military dictatorship and concluded that his incarceration at the time was also in national interest.