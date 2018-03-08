Finalists emerge at Lagos Malta Guinness Maltavator challenge

Zika Bobby

Five finalists have emerged in the Lagos Maltavator Challenge, a talent-hunt initiative organised by Guinness Nigeria Plc.

The finalists, include Stanley Babalola, Oge Nwabueze, Evans Edeha-Ideji, Igboecheonwu Jane Fransisca, Opanubi Toyosi and James James showed physical and mental fitness during the challenge, which held at the National Stadium, in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Brand Manager, Malta Guinness and Premium Non Alcoholic Drinks, Ifeoma Agu, said 10 contestants to be shortlisted from Benin, Enugu and Lagos will represent Nigeria at the forthcoming Pan African television show.

She said the Maltavator challenge, has been very fulfilling across the different cities, adding that the Lagos turnout was overwhelming. “This proves to us that Nigerians are very passionate go-getters and Malta Guinness will continue to be that brand that fuels their can-do spirit to greatness.

The Maltavator challenge TV show is a platform that challenges Africans to unleash their can-do-spirit with optimism and reach for greatness,” she said.

She added that in all, there would be 40 contestants from Nigeria, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire and Ethiopia to compete for $20,000 grand prize.