Home / Sports / FIFA Ranking: Onazi faults Nigeria's position

FIFA Ranking: Onazi faults Nigeria’s position

— 26th November 2017

Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder, Eddy Ogenyi Onazi has faulted the recent monthly rankings by FIFA, which saw Nigeria placed 50th in the world.

The Eagles were ranked 8th in Africa after Senegal (23), Tunisia (27), Egypt (31), Congo DR (36), Morocco (40), Burkina Faso (44) Cameroon (45), much to Onazi’s consternation.

Onazi says it is shocking that, apart from a 4-2 win against Argentina in an international friendly, Nigeria was still ranked below teams that failed to qualify for the World Cup, like Cameroon, who were rated five places above the Super Eagles.

Although Onazi pointed out that the ranking would not determine Nigeria’s fate at the World Cup, hence he is not bothered about it,  adding that he still believes that Super Eagles have done more than enough to be ranked higher by FIFA.

The former SS Lazio of Italy star remarked: “Well, I don’t know how this FIFA ranking thing works but it doesn’t matter whatever position we are ranked.

“The current ranking is not a position of the way things are. it’s just not fair we dropped despite the performances we put up in the qualifiers and even in the friendly match against Argentina.”

Uche Atuma

  1. Peter Okeke 26th November 2017 at 9:39 am
    It seems that Nigeria committed a crime by beating Argentina in the friendly March. The rankings formula is definitely weird to the uninitiated at it stands presently.

