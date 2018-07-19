FG to take over, complete Farin Ruwa Dam

Okwe Obi, Abuja

In its bid to complete all on-going and abandoned water sector projects in the country, the Federal Government said it would take over and complete Farin Ruwa Dam in Nasarawa State.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Dr. Musa Ibrahim, disclosed this when he received a delegation of the Nasarawa State, on Thursday, in Abuja.

The project was conceptualised in 2001 with the intention of providing about 20mw of power to Nasarawa State, but due to paucity of funds, the project could not be completed.

In a statement, Ibrahim said the dam was listed as Federal Ministry of Water Resources’ project and it has been captured in the 2018 budget Appropriation.

He charged the Technical Teams of both the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and their counterpart from Nasarawa State to look critically at the project status, level of completion and the possibility of incorporating other components like irrigation, water supplyand hydro power generation to it before the signing of Memorandum of Understanding.

In his response, Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, said the dam project which was started in 2001 has reached 60 per cent completion as at 2007.

Represented his Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Orthm Akaaka, Governor Al-makura said administration was determined to complete all the ongoing and abandoned projects.

“We are thankful to Federal Government for the proposed takeover and completion of this project. It is our concern that we give all the necessary co-operation needed for the completion of this laudable project”, he said.