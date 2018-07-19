Attend NIPCO’s AGM, IPMAN tells shareholders

Adewale Sanyaolu

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged its members to disregard news making the rounds that they had been barred from attending the 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NIPCO.

The shareholders were thus encouraged to go ahead and attend the AGM.

A communiqué issued after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held, in Abuja, by IPMAN Secretary, Mr. Danladi Pasali, said shareholders of NIPCO should disregard a petition seeking to stop members from attending the forthcoming AGM.

Pasali, while condemning the discouragement of stakeholders from attending the AGM said the development was the handiwork of some mischief spreading rumors and fake news.

He said that the national body of IPMAN felt it necessary to put the record straight for the public to know after its attention was drawn to a publication on the false allegation discouraging stakeholders from attending the AGM.

He said that the national executive of IPMAN was aware that the chairman of NIPCO Plc, Chief Bestman Paul Anekwe, has complied with the necessary provision of law.

Pasali said that the executive body of IPMAN, under the leadership of Mr. Chinedu Okoronkwo, respected the views of IPMAN members on freedom of speech.

“The national body of our association will not allow anybody to hide under the name to commit unlawful act to the detriment of IPMAN’s name,’’ the secretary said.

He said that there was no truth in the report that IPMAN had petitioned the security agencies due to violation of rules.

“The NEC of IPMAN has not petitioned any government agencies on violation of any rules or law for NIPCO not to hold its AGM. “NIPCO is a corporate entity with registered shareholders who are qualified to attend NIPCO AGM,’’ Pasali said.