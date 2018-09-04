FG plans academic upgrade of FRSC academy in Enugu

Fred Ezeh and Gracia Iroaja, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced its plans to upgrade of the Federal Road Safety Academy, Udi, in Enugu State, to a full fledged degree awarding institution.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, disclosed the information when he received the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, in Abuja.

Adamu told Oyeyemi that he has directed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to work out modalities for the upgrade of the Academy, in line with the necessary requirements for approval by government.

The Minister assured the corps that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) will ensure the maintenance of standard in technical education while the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) will develop appropriate curriculum for inclusion of Road Safety as teaching subject at all primary and secondary school levels in the country.

Earlier, the FRSC boss, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said the Corps has held several discussions with NUC and NBTE on the issue, with hope that the proposed upgrade would broaden the scope of academic activities and make the institution sustainable for growth and development.

He reminded the Minister that the academy was not a new creation, but a desire to upgrade it for greater efficiency in the area of road safety management which will be the first of its kind in Africa.